Friday Five: Bronski Remix, “Straight Guys”, VINCINT, + More New Music

Summer is always a great time to be inspired by new music and it seems musicians are inspires as well. There’s been some wonderful releases recently that need sharing. Since it’s Friday, we’ll hit you up with a quick Friday Five, a handful of songs to get your weekend off to a great start. We’ll share some more of the other great new releases soon. But for now, bust out your smirk, get your new wave on, and dance to these five great songs, even straight guy songs.

Number 5 : Bronski Beat – Why? (Superchumbo Mix feat. Neil Tennant)

WHY? Well, because it’s the Bronski Beat. Jimmy Somerville has been one of the biggest voices for the LGBTQ community since he started releasing dance synth in the early ’80s. Their album Age of Consent was the most danceable and depressing protest albums. They are re-releasing Age of Consent on October 18 (same day that Drag the musical opens), to lay out some amazing remixes just to get us all hyped for it. While typing this up, ‘Smalltown Boy’ could be heard during the broadcast of an Olympic volleyball match. I have listened to all the remixes all week, bouncing in my chair just getting my old clubbing days nostalgic remixed groove on. This one features community fave Neil Tennant from The Pet Shop Boys. An all star cast on this one. For all ye olde new wavers, dance away.

Number 4: GAYC/DC – Highway to Hell (AC/DC Cover)

This one isn’t a “new to the world original song” as it’s an old cover, but it’s hard rock at it’s gayest. GAYC/DC are that one band you just know what they are about when you hear the name (Rock Band GAYC/DC and Its ‘Hold Your Head Up’ Gives Us Power).

When I interviewed them they mentioned that dUg Pinnick from King’s X would be in the video. Well, he showed up as SATAN in this one, which is really funny because he was one of the most famous Christian Metal artists until he came out as gay. The video was directed by Frank Myer, who was in the band The Dobermen (The Dobermen Are Queercore, Metal, And Anti-Karen At Their Finest). There is nothing but fun campy ’80s metal and gay iconography in this one. Enjoy.

Number 3: VINCINT – Love Me Tonight (feat. Betty Who)

I don’t need to introduce VINCINT do I? Good, I won’t… I’ve met him several times, and he is a charming, friendly guy, and one hell of a performer (VINCINT Talks Making White Party Debut, Upcoming EP, & More).

With that, he just released “Love Me Tonight” another dance piece (what he is great at), with Betty Who (Do you know she is? You should.)

Number 2 : Joey McIntyre – “Straight Man”

From the musical Drag starring some well-known Instinct friends like Alaska, JuJubee, Jan Sport, we get the comedic “Straight Man”. It leaves everyone laughing at the attempts to hold on to toxic masculinity. If you needed any reason to go see Drag (previews start September 30th), add this one to the list. For more info and tickets to the show, head over to here. For the song, no released video yet but click on the pic below to be redirected or this link here to YouTubeMusic.

Number 1: Alison Moyet – Filigre (Key Version)

Alison Moyet is one of the most beloved English female vocalists. From Yaz (Yazoo in the UK), she has been a standing supporter and almost “Mother Hen” to the queer community as her fanbase is skewed in favor of the community. I first heard of her solo work when I was 13. If you are a gay “new waver”, you know what an influence she is and continues to be. She has also released some updated versions of her classics to reintroduce us all to her great catalog of work. This one, “Filigre”, brought my blood pressure down at least 20 points, I hope you all melt to it like I did. The album Key is set for release October 4th.