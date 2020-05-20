Gaga’s Second Single From ‘Chromatica’ Coming Very Soon

Get ready for the long-awaited collaboration between Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. On her social media on Friday, May 15, Gaga announced the second single off of her forthcoming sixth studio album, Chromatica, was “Rain on Me” and it will drop on Friday, May 22 at midnight ET on all streaming services.

“Rain on Me” was originally rumored to be released in late March right before Chromatica was to be released on April 10 but due to the pandemic, the album’s release was pushed to May 29 and “Rain on Me” coming out a week before.

On May 18, both Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande released teasers for “Rain on Me.”

Judging from Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s costumes, “Rain on Me,” seems to continue the futuristic Mad Max style theme.

If “Rain on Me” performs as well as “Stupid Love” in its first week on Billboard’s Hot 100, it will be the second collaboration for Grande in the top 10, the first being her song with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U,” which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Are you excited for the Lady Gaga/ Ariana Grande collaboration? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Billboard