Lady Gaga’s Sixth Album, ‘Chromatica’ Finally Has A New Release Date

Turns out the wait for Chromatica is not that long. In an announcement from her official Twitter page, Lady Gaga revealed the date her sixth studio album will be released.

Chromatica will be released both physically and digitally on May 29. On April 22, Gaga released an image on her Instagram account which revealed the track list for the new album. The previous rumor of Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande collaborating on a track called “Rain On Me” is no longer a rumor as the song appears as track 4 on Chromatica.

In an interview with Apple Music, Lady Gaga about making her new album:

“We made a lot of the record in my studio house. So I have a house where it’s-it’s Frank Zappa’s old studio, it’s a live room, uh, it’s a big studio, it’s beautiful. And I would be upstairs on the porch, outside the kitchen, and Bloodpop would come up and he’d go, ‘okay, come on, that’s enough, off the porch’, and I would cry and I would say, ‘I’m miserable, I’m sad, I’m depressed,’ and he’d go-he’d go, I know, that’s, and-and we’re gonna go make some music now. And then I’d go downstairs and I would write, you know, Stupid Love, or I’d write that lyric that I just told you to make another song, you know, it just, this album is such a display of not only how you can reframe the way that you view the world, but I promise, or, and I hope, that the love that was around me in the process of making this album is something that other people feel, that they know that artistically, like, you know how producers are, if one guy’s working on it, or one girl’s working on it, they don’t want anyone else to work on it, they don’t wanna share, they, everybody gets cocky, there was none of that. These records got passed around to so many different people, there were so many different iterations of these songs because we all wanted it to be perfect and literally nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it, as long as it was the dopest thing that we could give to the world and that it was meaningful, authentic, and completely me.”

The track list also shows collaborations with Elton John and K-pop group, Blackpink. Gaga did a duet previously with Elton John at the 52nd Grammy Awards in 2010.

Lady Gaga also recorded Elton John’s “Your Song” for the album, Revamp: The Songs of Elton John & Bernie Taupin in 2018.

Gaga also announced on Twitter page on Tuesday she will be taking part in the YouTube Originals virtual graduation, Dear Class of 2020 along with Barack and Michelle Obama as well as many others on June 6 at 12 pm PDT.

Source: Lady Gaga Official Twitter, Lady Gaga Official Instagram