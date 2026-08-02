Your Books Are About to Get a Whole Lot Filthier

Books have been spoiling LGBTQ+ readers for years. From Heated Rivalry and Heartstopper to Red, White & Royal Blue, we’ve happily fallen in love with unforgettable characters before watching many of them make their way to our screens. While adaptations can give us butterflies and breathtaking moments, readers know that sometimes the books are even better. They’re steamier, sexier, and allow us to savor every delicious detail and go off

Let’s be honest. There are some scenes that television simply cannot show.

Thankfully, Falcon | NakedSword has decided it’s time to give our bookshelves a little more spice.

Falcon | NakedSword Is Entering Its Book Era

According to Variety, the porn company is officially launching FalconINK, a publishing house dedicated to erotic fiction that promises romance, passion, and plenty of heat.

FalconINK will consist of three imprints: Falcon Books, NakedSword Books, and Raging Stallion Books, each expanding the company’s storytelling ambitions beyond film and into publishing.

“This exciting venture reflects our commitment to expanding beyond our traditional audience while staying true to the storytelling and sexuality that have defined Falcon for more than five decades,” Falcon | NakedSword CEO Tim Valenti shared in a statement.

Valenti also noted that FalconINK will create content for one of the largest audiences in the M/M romance space, women, adding that few companies are better positioned to tell accessible romantic and erotic stories than one that has been doing so since 1971.

For gay romance readers? Consider us intrigued.

Your New Book Boyfriends Have Arrived

FalconINK is debuting with two novellas that are already checking several of our favorite literary boxes.

Hard Ball, published through Falcon Books, follows Mateo Ruiz, a professional minor league baseball player whose rivalry with fellow shortstop Chase Whitaker slowly blossoms into romance. Rival athletes? Slow burning chemistry? Men in baseball uniforms? We’re listening.

Meanwhile, Wild Game: Open Season serves as a prequel to the gay adult film Wild Game. The novella follows Derek Kage, whose seemingly happy marriage to a woman is forever changed after meeting construction worker Adrian.

Both titles are available as trade paperbacks, ebooks, and audiobooks. Audiobooks, everyone!

Adding another layer of fun, adult entertainer Derek Kage narrates the audiobook edition of Wild Game: Open Season, while fellow performer Eddie Burke lends his voice to Hard Ball.

SUGGESTED: Charlie Besso, Evan Mulrooney, and Lucas Krzikalla Deliver Peak Thirst

This Might Just Be the Beginning

The best part? FalconINK isn’t stopping at books. Future film and television adaptations are already part of the plan, which means today’s spicy reads could become tomorrow’s hottest watches.

And we’re hoping that means getting the steamier scenes in all their glory. Gay romance readers know not every blush worthy moment survives the jump from page to screen. FalconINK just might give us more faithful adaptations that aren’t afraid to turn up the heat.