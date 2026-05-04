Jonathan Bennett – Definitely Not Too Gay To Function

And no, we’re not even pretending to be unbiased about it.

Yes, Bennett has officially sleighed (pun fully intended) the competition with nominations for Best Show Host , Best Competition Series , and Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series —all thanks to the cozy chaos that is Finding Mr. Christmas.

If there’s one thing Jonathan Bennett doesn’t do, it’s settle—and honestly, why would he? Bennett, who is dubbed as the “gay king of Christmas,” is having a moment… again. This time, it’s wrapped in not one, not two, but three shiny nominations at the Critics Choice Real TV Awards.

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Finding Mr. Christmas: Where Hot Meets Holiday

Finding Mr. Christmas isn’t just another reality show—it’s basically a festive fantasy factory. Picture this: ten hopeful, charming, camera-ready men competing in a series of challenges that test acting chops, charisma, and just the right amount of holiday magic.

The prize? Oh, just a starring role in a Hallmark Channel holiday movie. Casual.

So far, the show has crowned two winners—aka two brand-new holiday heartthrobs—proving that Bennett knows exactly how to package talent with a bow on top. And as host, producer, and creator, he’s not just guiding the sleigh—he built it.

Bennett Gets Emotional (And Honestly, Same)

After the nominations dropped, Bennett took to Instagram to share his excitement, and the vibe was very much grateful king energy:

“I’m so proud of the FINDING MR CHRISTMAS… to be in the company of all the legends in all these categories is so surreal! …This is crazy! This gives FMC 6 Critics Choice nominations in 2 years. Not bad for a little show on Hallmark Channel.”

Not bad? Sir, that’s iconic.

And because we love love, the actor’s husband, Jaymes Vaughan, also stepped in as chief hype man, proudly sharing the milestone. Honestly, supportive spouse content will always win.

Soap Opera Era: Activated

Just when you thought Bennett’s schedule couldn’t get any fuller, he casually adds daytime drama star back onto his résumé. The actor is set to join General Hospital as Joe Fitzpatrick—a role already stirring up intrigue.

For Bennett, it’s a full-circle moment. He got his start on All My Children back in the early 2000s, and now he’s returning with experience, confidence, and, as he tells People, “a few more tools in my tool belt.”

Translation: he’s about to eat this role up.

From Halloween Wars to Holiday King

Let’s not forget—Christmas isn’t Bennett’s only seasonal domain. He also brings the spooky fun as host of Halloween Wars, proving that whether it’s pumpkins or pine trees, he’s got hosting locked down year-round.

And when the cameras stop rolling? It’s cozy domestic bliss with Vaughan and their adorable pup Brad, who is reportedly fluffy, fabulous, and occasionally muddy (relatable king).

The Bennett Brand: Festive, Fun, and Fully Booked

What makes Bennett stand out isn’t just the résumé—it’s the energy. He’s built a brand that’s equal parts nostalgic charm, queer joy, and unapologetic fun. From Mean Girls heartthrob to Hallmark holiday royalty, his career has been anything but predictable—and that’s exactly why it works.

These three nominations aren’t just a win for Bennett—they’re a win for feel-good entertainment that doesn’t take itself too seriously but still delivers.

Final Thoughts: Crown Him Already

Whether he’s handing out roles, hosting competitions, or stepping back into scripted drama, Jonathan is proving that longevity in entertainment isn’t about staying the same—it’s about evolving while keeping your sparkle intact.

And if this awards season is any indication, the Bennett era?

Still very much in full swing.