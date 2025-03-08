Gay Couple Found Dead in Buffalo’s Allentown

In Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood, a city known for its creative energy and tight-knit community, the death of two beloved figures has left an irreplaceable void. Michael “Mickey” Harmon, 40, and Jordan Celotto, 37, were found tragically dead in their home on Tuesday afternoon, a loss that the city’s arts and LGBTQ+ communities are still struggling to process.

According to Buffalo police, a concerned friend went to the couple’s home after one of them failed to show up for work. Upon arriving, the friend made a startling discovery: a man with a knife. The friend quickly dialed 911, and when officers arrived, they found the suspect, who had already injured himself, holding the knife. Buffalo Police Department Deputy Commissioner Patrick Overdorf confirmed that the suspect dropped the weapon “but only after cutting himself.” The 35-year-old man, whose identity has not been disclosed, is now in the hospital and is considered a person of interest in the investigation.

While the circumstances surrounding the crime are still being unraveled, Buffalo’s Acting Mayor Christopher Scanlon shared that early investigation results show no signs of a hate crime. “We are confident to come to the conclusion that there’s no indication that there is a hate crime attached to this right now,” he said. The mayor also noted that there was no sign of forced entry into the house and that the suspect did not appear to know the victims.

Filmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and a personal friend of the victims, echoed the mayor’s sentiments. “There’s nothing that suspects that this was a hate crime, so I want to put those tensions at ease,” Nowakowski told reporters, adding that Mickey and Jordan should be remembered for the lives they led and the legacy they left behind. He went on to emphasize, “I refuse to allow Mickey and Jordan’s memory to be attached to these heinous crimes.”

Indeed, Mickey and Jordan were not defined by this tragic ending. They were artists, community leaders, and people who contributed to making Allentown—and Buffalo as a whole—a more welcoming, vibrant place. Harmon, co-owner of The Good Stuff, an art gallery and gift shop, was known as a pillar of the Buffalo arts scene and a dedicated member of the LGBTQ+ community. State Senator Sean Ryan, in a statement shared on social media, remembered him as “an anchor of Buffalo’s LGBTQ+ community, a talented artist, and a dedicated leader in Allentown and across the City of Buffalo.”

Celotto, who brought light and warmth to everyone around him, will always be remembered for the “welcoming presence and joy” he spread throughout the neighborhood. Ryan added that “Buffalo is a better and brighter place because of how Mickey and Jordan showed up and contributed.” And truly, they did—through their art, their generosity, and their unwavering support of one another and their community.

While the details of this devastating event are still unfolding, one thing is certain: Mickey and Jordan were loved deeply, and their memory will live on through the work they left behind and the people whose lives they touched. The tragedy of their deaths is a reminder that our brightest stars can be taken from us too soon, but the light they shine continues to guide those who remain.

In Allentown, and beyond, Mickey and Jordan will always be remembered—not for the way they left us, but for the way they lived. And for that, we are all better and brighter.

