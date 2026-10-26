Gay Dads Targeted Over Their Baby Get a Break in Court

Sometimes, all a gay dad wants is to enjoy a peaceful day with their family. For David Vulin and his husband, Anthony, that meant spending time with their infant son in West Hollywood. But in April, what should have been an ordinary outing became a viral confrontation that put their family under an unwanted spotlight.

The couple was approached by conservative influencer Ryley Niemi, whose street interviews often feature confrontational political questions. What began as a conversation quickly turned personal when Niemi questioned the two dads about same-sex parenting and repeated a claim that gay men are statistically more likely to sexually abuse children.

🚨🚨They had The Baby in THEIR ARMS!! 🚨🚨Are Gay Men Fit to be Parents?🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 2 Gay Dads with Their “Baby” Strike Ryley Niemi in the back of the head 3 Times And also break a $2,500 Camera Support these patriots at this GoFundMe https://t.co/uL2jMXmjuC https://t.co/A1nBE2Ihw2 — Ryley Niemi (@RyleyNiemi_) April 18, 2026

That claim is not supported by credible scientific evidence. Yet, for two dads simply out with their baby, being confronted with such an accusation was about much more than an uncomfortable conversation.

Niemi also questioned the couple about surrogacy, including whether they had paid $50,000 to have their child. The exchange escalated, and footage showed David pushing Niemi before later striking him during a subsequent confrontation. Niemi said he suffered a concussion and that recording equipment was damaged. David was arrested on suspicion of battery and vandalism.

READ: Gay Dads Raise $207K While MAGA Influencer Struggles to Reach $2K

Free Dads: No Criminal Charges Will Be Filed

Six months later, David Vulin has some relief. Los Angeles County prosecutors have decided not to file criminal charges against him following the viral confrontation.

According to his attorney, R.J. Dreiling, David completed the terms of a pre-filing diversion agreement with the district attorney’s office. The agreement’s conditions have not been publicly disclosed, and a judge has agreed to seal the records of David’s arrest.

For David and his family, the decision brings an end to months of legal uncertainty. But it cannot undo the experience of having a deeply personal family moment turned into viral content.

In a joint statement, the two dads said they were relieved by the outcome but disappointed that, in their view, the person who provoked the confrontation and recorded it for online content faced no consequences.

When Someone Else’s Family Becomes Content

There’s something deeply uncomfortable about watching a family become the center of a public spectacle simply because their life challenges someone else’s beliefs.

Gay dads should not have to defend their right to raise a child every time a stranger decides to turn their family into a political talking point. And while the physical confrontation is part of this story, so is the question of what happens when online content rewards people for provoking strangers and recording their reactions.

The couple say they want to turn their experience into something meaningful. Their story is not just about one viral video or one legal decision. It’s about the real people left dealing with the consequences after the cameras stop rolling.

Every family deserves to go about its day without having its existence put on trial for somebody else’s content. And no child should have to grow up knowing that a simple walk with their dads became a public spectacle.