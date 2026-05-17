Gay Dads Speak Out After Clash W/ MAGA Influencer Sparks Legal Battle

A viral confrontation between a gay couple and conservative influencer Ryley Niemi continues to fuel intense debate online after the couple at the center of the incident publicly spoke out about what they describe as a hostile and exploitative encounter.

The incident involved married gay couple Anthony Vulin and David Angelo Miller-Robinson/Vulin, who were approached while walking with their young son in West Hollywood. What began as a street interview quickly escalated into a heated exchange that has since exploded across social media platforms.

Niemi, known online for filming politically charged public interviews, approached the couple with what initially appeared to be casual questions. The interaction shifted dramatically when he began asking about adoption rights and same-sex parenting before making claims about gay men and child molestation that major psychological and medical organizations have long rejected and debunked.

The questioning became even more personal when Niemi reportedly asked whether the gay couple had paid $50,000 for surrogacy services. Moments later, the confrontation turned physical after one of the fathers pushed and struck the influencer.

RELATED: MAGA Influencer Ambushes Gay Dads—One Dad Snaps. Here’s What Everyone’s Missing.

Couple Says They Felt “Exploited”

Following the viral spread of the clip, Niemi announced plans to pursue legal action against David Angelo Miller-Robinson/Vulin. In response, Anthony Vulin launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover legal expenses and to share what the family says happened beyond the edited viral footage.

“Our family is currently navigating an unexpected and deeply difficult legal situation that arose after a hostile and discriminatory encounter during a routine nightly walk in our West Hollywood neighborhood,” the fundraiser states.

The campaign has rapidly gained traction online, raising more than $207,000 as supporters rallied behind the family. Meanwhile, Niemi’s own fundraiser, reportedly created to replace a broken camera and help with security costs, has raised less than $2,000.

The couple recently spoke with ABC7 Los Angeles about the fallout from the encounter and said they quickly realized they were being targeted for content rather than approached for an honest discussion. In another interview with CNN, the couple also shed light on how Niemi claimed that the interview was for CNN, but after the first questioned was asked, the couple quickly figured out that it was a lie.

A West Hollywood couple is speaking out after an altercation between them and a self-described “MAGA influencer” went viral online. “It’s not freedom of expression, it’s an exploitation,” David Vulin said. Read more: https://t.co/Pwt3Ojnrn9 pic.twitter.com/qnpIqo0kBv — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) May 13, 2026

According to the gay parents, they felt they were being “exploited” during the exchange. They also described Niemi’s line of questioning as emotionally triggering and argued that the interaction crossed the line between free expression and deliberate provocation.

“What he was doing was not freedom of expression,” the couple said during the interview. “It was exploitation.”

Online Reaction Remains Divided

The situation has become another flashpoint in ongoing culture war debates online, with reactions split across political lines. Some conservative commentators framed the incident primarily around the physical altercation, while many LGBTQ+ advocates and supporters focused on the nature of the questioning directed at the family.

Critics of Niemi argue that the influencer intentionally provoked the couple by targeting deeply personal topics involving sexuality, parenthood, and their child in a public setting. Others defended his tactics as confrontational political commentary similar to the campus-style interviews popularized by conservative media personalities like Charlie Kirk, whom Niemi himself referenced when discussing his content style.

Still, the controversy has reignited broader conversations about harassment disguised as debate content, especially when creators approach marginalized communities for viral reactions.

A Viral Moment With Lasting Consequences

For Anthony and David Vulin, the viral moment has become far bigger than a social media clip. The couple says the incident has impacted their family emotionally and legally, while thousands online continue dissecting every second of the confrontation.

As fundraising totals climb and legal questions remain unresolved, the story has evolved into more than just another internet controversy. It has become a wider conversation about public provocation, LGBTQ+ families in political discourse, and the increasingly blurry line between commentary and targeted harassment.