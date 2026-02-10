Gay Days Orlando Takes a Break in 2026—Is This the End of an Era?

This year’s Gay Days in Orlando has been paused. Yes, you heard that right. The long-running, iconic June event, which was set to celebrate its 35th anniversary, has hit the brakes for 2026. But before you start pulling out the glitter and mourning the loss of another queer summer tradition, don’t fret: it’s not a permanent break-up—just a pause, like a season finale cliffhanger.

The Gay Days crew broke the news on Sunday with a very real talk post on Facebook. Apparently, a mix of factors—”changes to our host hotel agreement,” the “loss of key sponsorship support,” and, oh, just a casual nationwide wave of challenges to LGBTQIA+ events—has made it impossible to deliver the fabulous experience we all deserve. Their words, not ours—but we completely agree.

From Red Shirts to Rainbow Ragers

Gay Days has been an Orlando institution since 1991, starting off as a single-day “let’s wear red and have a blast at Disney World” event. Fast forward 35 years, and the event had ballooned into a week-long, glittering celebration that included everything from concert performances to theme park visits, parties, and of course, those late-night “Did I just meet my soulmate or am I just tipsy?” moments. It’s no surprise that over 180,000 attendees showed up in past years to bask in the full gay glory.

Florida’s Fun, But Not So Friendly Lately

But let’s talk about the elephant in the room. Florida’s been on a bit of a bender lately with laws targeting the LGBTQ+ community—like the notorious HB 1521 (you know, the one that tries to criminalize trans people for using a bathroom that aligns with their gender), gender-affirming care bans, and policies that basically have Floridian businesses shaking in their boots about hosting certain events. The Human Rights Campaign even slapped a travel advisory on the state in 2023. So, yeah, it’s been a rough ride for the rainbow-fied tourism scene.

That said, let’s give a shout-out to Orlando itself, which still shines like the sparkly diamond it is in the midst of all the mess. Last year, the city scored a perfect 100% on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index, making it officially a beacon of LGBTQ+ inclusivity.

Gay Days Keeping the Tradition Alive—Even in 2026

Though the event itself may be on pause, Gay Days posted: “The GayDays tradition at Disney continues. On Saturday, June 6, we encourage everyone to visit the parks, wear red, and be visible. Since 1991, this weekend has been about community, pride, and showing up together. We’re proud to support and honor where it all began.”

So, while the festivities won’t be as official this year, we’re still expected to flood the parks in red, flaunt our pride, and remind everyone why Gay Days became such a monumental part of Orlando’s history.

The Show Must Go On (In Anaheim)

But don’t cancel your whole summer just yet, because Gay Days Anaheim is still on track to light up Disneyland Resort from September 18 to 20, 2026. So, if you were planning to take a trip west instead of hitting up Orlando’s theme parks, just follow the rainbow road to California.

It’s Not Gone—Just On a Break!

In the meantime, as Gay Days Orlando takes a little breather, let’s all remember: It’s not gone—it’s just waiting for its fabulous comeback. Like a good drag queen returning after a 5-minute break to serve the looks we know and love. So, stay tuned, sugarplums. The pause may be real, but Gay Days will always have a sequel.