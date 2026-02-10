Rainbow Flag Removed at Stonewall Sparks LGBTQ+ Outrage

In a move that’s sparking outrage, the Trump administration recently removed a large Rainbow Flag from a flagpole at the Stonewall National Monument. Now, Senator Bob Menendez is stepping up to call out the National Park Service (NPS) for its actions, which he believes reflect a disturbing double standard. On February 9, the NPS confirmed to Gay City News that limited exceptions can be made for certain flags—just apparently not the Rainbow Flag.

Menendez’s Sharp Critique: Where’s the ‘Limited Exception’ for Pride?

Menendez didn’t mince words, questioning the NPS’s refusal to extend the “limited exception” status to the Rainbow Flag: “I wonder why the flag is not a ‘limited exception,’” he remarked. And honestly, it’s hard not to agree. If other flags can be celebrated as exceptions, why is the one that represents LGBTQ+ pride left behind?

History Gets a Rewrite: The Fight for True Representation

But the controversy doesn’t stop with the this. Menendez also called out the NPS for its treatment of the Stonewall National Monument, particularly how the administration has altered the site’s history by downplaying the contributions of transgender and bisexual people.

“I think all of their actions are going to backfire,” Menendez warned. And given the backlash, it’s hard to argue with him. History isn’t just about who gets to be in the spotlight; it’s about acknowledging everyone who fought, bled, and loved in the name of equality. Erasing or censoring parts of that history isn’t just a mistake—it’s an affront to the very essence of what the Stonewall Monument stands for.

The Flag that Won’t Back Down

Menendez’s fiery words have the community buzzing, and it’s clear the NPS may have just made a monumental misstep. Here’s why his comments are making headlines—and why this battle over the Rainbow Flag is far from over.

The Rainbow Flag is more than just fabric; it’s a symbol of love, resistance, and a movement that has endured generations of struggle. As Menendez pointed out, this isn’t about a piece of cloth—it’s about the respect we deserve as a community. If the NPS thinks it can erase our history or dismiss our symbols, they might want to think again. Because we are not going anywhere—and neither is the fight to make sure our voices are heard.