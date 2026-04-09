The Gay Easter Parade in the French Quarter—Reliving the Magic!

If you think Easter is all about chocolate eggs and Sunday Mass, you’ve clearly never experienced it in New Orleans’ French Quarter. Here, the holiday transforms into a glittering celebration where pastel shades meet extravagant costumes, drag queens ride in horse-drawn carriages, and the streets pulse with the energy of a street party that could give Mardi Gras a run for its money. Oh, and did I mention the rubber duckies? Yeah, those too.

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Welcome to the Gay Easter Parade, New Orleans’ own take on Easter Sunday, where tradition and flamboyance collide in the most fabulous way possible. If you ask Toby Lefort, a bartender at Bourbon Pub and Parade (one of the city’s most beloved gay bars), what his favorite day of the year to work is, he’ll surprise you with his answer: “Believe it or not, my favorite day to work here is Easter Sunday.”

But why, you ask? Because Easter in the French Quarter is like nothing you’ve ever seen. Picture this: bunny ears everywhere, people decked out in outfits so elaborate you’d swear Easter was Fashion Week, and the streets teeming with a mix of locals, tourists, drag queens, and good-natured revelers. It’s a street party, it’s a parade, and it’s a whole vibe—and it’s all wrapped up in pastel hues.

The Gay Easter Parade: A Colorful, Creative Celebration

The Gay Easter Parade, which has been strutting its stuff through the streets of the French Quarter for 25 years, is all about one thing: self-expression. Sure, it’s a family-friendly event at its core, but there’s a reason this parade is so much more than an Easter fashion show—it’s a chance to show up, show out, and really be yourself. “It’s all about dressing up, being flamboyant, being colorful,” says Tony Leggio, a longtime board member of the parade. “Which kind of falls under the gay purview a lot.”

And that flamboyance isn’t just about looking good; it’s about making a statement. Originally founded as a playful way to celebrate Easter fashion, the parade has evolved into a huge fundraiser for Crescent Care’s Food for Friends program, which provides meals to those living with HIV. Over the years, this spectacle has raised over $400,000, all while bringing together the LGBTQ+ community and their chosen families for a holiday that’s often left them out in the past.

As Tony puts it, “A lot of the gay community doesn’t really have family that they hang out with. So this is, for the community, a wonderful opportunity to be around our chosen family.”

It’s All About the Bonnets (and the Cocktails)

Now, let’s talk about the real stars of the show—the costumes. Forget about the basic bunny ears you see at your aunt’s Easter brunch. In the French Quarter, Easter is extra. You’ll see people strutting down the street in vintage tweed suits, massive floral bonnets, and even carrying oversized plastic egg purses. If it sounds like a lot, that’s because it is—and it’s glorious.

In fact, one of the biggest events at Good Friends Bar (a mainstay of the Quarter) is the annual bonnet contest, hosted by drag queen Lexis Redd D’Ville. And don’t even think about underestimating the effort that goes into these outfits. As bar manager Kory Poole explains, “It gets bigger every year,” though he admits it’s a bit of a challenge to decorate with all the rain that often hits just before the parade.

Kory’s first Easter back in New Orleans since the pandemic was an emotional one. “I think this city is just full of different avenues,” he says with a smile. “It’s awesome.” And he’s right—where else in the world can you see people of all kinds coming together to celebrate Easter this way?

Rain or Shine, the Party Never Stops

Weather be damned, the Gay Easter Parade presses on, come rain or shine, drawing crowds from all over. Even this year’s dreary skies couldn’t stop the festivities. Huddled under umbrellas and sporting everything from feathered boas to sequined skirts, revelers took to the streets for the final parade of the day, spreading joy, candy, and a whole lot of glitter.

The crowd is an eclectic mix—tourists, locals, the religious, the non-religious—all coming together for one thing: fun. And for Meaghan Dorn, a repeat visitor to the event, that’s what keeps her coming back year after year. “You can just be yourself down here,” she says, noting that in her hometown of rural Pennsylvania, an event like this is unheard of.

A Day to Remember (and Maybe Recover From)

Whether you’re coming for the fashion, the food, or the fabulous company, there’s no better way to spend Easter than in the heart of New Orleans. The Gay Easter Parade isn’t just an event—it’s a celebration of who we are, where we come from, and the chosen families we build along the way.

So next Easter, don’t just settle for chocolate eggs. Book your flight, pack your most extravagant hat, and head to the French Quarter for an Easter celebration that you’ll be talking about all year long. And trust me, you’ll want to come back again and again.

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Source: Nola and WDSU