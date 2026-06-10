Raphinha Scores Another Huge Package for Team Calvin Klein

If there is one thing Raphinha knows how to do besides terrorize defenders on the football pitch, it is command attention in front of a camera.

The Brazilian football star is once again teaming up with Calvin Klein, and let’s just say the internet has been struggling to maintain eye contact ever since the campaign dropped.

In the new photos, Raphinha shows off his heavily tattooed physique while modeling Calvin Klein’s new Intense Power Motion Trunk. The campaign is sleek, sporty, and undeniably sexy, featuring the footballer in little more than his signature confidence and a pair of designer briefs.

Of course, fans immediately noticed the tattoos.

And then they noticed… other things.

QUE ISSO INCHADO? Raphinha, da Seleção Brasileira, em novo vídeo para a Calvin Klein. pic.twitter.com/VO0HnlXumM — UpdateCharts (@updatecharts) June 9, 2026

A Familiar Face for Calvin Klein

This is not Raphinha’s first time stripping things back for the iconic underwear brand.

Earlier this year, the football star appeared in another memorable Calvin Klein campaign that featured him lifting his shirt and showing off the kind of athletic physique that comes from spending your life competing at the highest level. Now he is back for round two, and judging by the online reaction, fans are more than happy to welcome him back.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, the campaign also arrives at a time when global interest in the Brazilian star is only continuing to grow.

Whether fans discovered him through football or fashion, plenty of people seem eager to keep watching.

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The Internet Has Thoughts

As expected, social media wasted absolutely no time weighing in.

One fan summed up the collective mood with a simple question: “How are all the Brazilians so hot??”

Another wrote, “Damn this new Raphinha shoot for Calvin Klein is so hot.”

Others were slightly less subtle. “What a delight, Raphinha!” one admirer commented.

Meanwhile, another fan’s reaction quickly gained attention for its bluntness: “GIANT BY NATURE.”

And perhaps the most relatable response of all came from a user who posted, “GUYS? Raphinha serving VOLUME in partnership with Calvin Klein.”

We’ll leave the interpretation of that one up to readers.

Football’s Latest Fashion Favorite

Athletes and underwear campaigns have gone hand in hand for years, but Raphinha brings something uniquely compelling to the formula.

Part of it is the tattoos. Part of it is the effortless confidence. And part of it is the fact that he looks equally comfortable posing for a global fashion campaign as he does stepping onto a football pitch in front of thousands of fans.

That combination has helped make him one of the sport’s most intriguing crossover stars.

For now, football fans can look forward to seeing him compete on one of the world’s biggest stages at the 2026 World Cup.

Until then, Calvin Klein has given everyone something else to talk about.

And judging by the internet’s reaction, people are very, very eager to continue the conversation.