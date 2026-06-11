Dyllón Burnside Reclaims the Garden in New Music Project

Many fans first fell in love with Dyllón Burnside as Ricky Evangelista on the groundbreaking LGBTQ+ drama Pose. Through the series, Dyllón became known for portraying one of television’s most memorable queer love stories while bringing heart, vulnerability, and charisma to every scene.

But long before Pose, Burnside was already building a career in music.

Now, after decades in the entertainment industry, the actor, singer, and performer is stepping into a new chapter with the release of Genesis, the latest single from his upcoming debut album of the same name.

And if Burnside has anything to say about it, this project is more than just an album. It’s a reclamation of his own voice.

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Before Pose, There Was Music

For some audiences, Burnside’s musical ambitions may seem like a surprising pivot. In reality, music was his first love. As a child, Burnside performed as part of the hip-hop and R&B group 3D alongside two of his cousins. The trio found early success and even toured with major artists including Stevie Wonder and Rihanna, according to an interview that he did with TODAY.

Dyllón also received formal training as a vocal major, giving him a strong musical foundation that has remained with him throughout his acting career.

That history makes Genesis feel less like a new direction and more like a long-awaited return.

A Story Told on His Own Terms

Speaking with People, Dyllón described the album as a turning point in his creative life.

For years, he built a successful career helping bring other people’s stories to life through acting. While he loved that work, he increasingly felt called to tell stories of his own.

“I’ve spent the better part of a decade learning how to tell other people’s stories,” Burnside told the publication. “I’d be in a rehearsal room or on set and think: I have everything it takes to be the one holding this narrative.”

That realization ultimately became the foundation of Genesis.

“Genesis is me finally acting on that call. Owning my voice, my stories, the fruit of my own creative power.”

The title feels especially fitting for a project that Burnside describes as “the first chapter I’ve written entirely on my own terms.”

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Reimagining the Garden

One of the album’s most fascinating songs is its first single, Garden.

Rather than retelling a familiar biblical story, Dyllón approaches the Garden of Eden from an unexpected perspective. The song is written from Eve’s point of view, inviting Adam into a moment of intimacy and connection. For Burnside, revisiting that story carried special significance.

As a queer artist, he wanted to challenge interpretations of religious narratives that have historically been used to marginalize LGBTQ+ people.

“It was important for me, as I think about all the religious and sometimes social critique of queerness, to go back to the origin story,” he explained.

Instead of focusing on shame or exclusion, Burnside saw an opportunity to imagine a different version of the story, one rooted in connection, humanity, and possibility.

A Visual Celebration of Queer Beauty

The accompanying music video for Genesis expands on those themes through striking imagery and symbolism. Burnside explained that he wanted the visuals to explore the tension between darkness and light, temptation and surrender, while also highlighting what he describes as the sacred nature of sensuality.

The video features beautiful Black bodies intertwined with nature, creating living representations of themes like connection, growth, and belonging. From the tree of life to carefully choreographed movement, every visual element serves a purpose. The result is both artistic and deeply personal.

A Pride Month Arrival

Perhaps fittingly, Burnside intentionally scheduled the release of “Genesis” during Pride Month.

For an artist whose work often explores identity, liberation, spirituality, and self-acceptance, the timing feels meaningful.

After years of helping tell other people’s stories, Dyllón Burnside is finally telling his own.

And if Genesis is any indication, it sounds like the beginning of an exciting new era.

Genesis is now available on major music streaming platforms.