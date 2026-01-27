“Gay for Maye”: NFL Wasn’t Ready for Colton Bradford’s Viral Moment

Drake Maye was already having a moment, but in the latest twist the internet didn’t know it needed, NBC10’s own Colton Bradford turned the 2025 NFL season into a queer, football-filled fever dream with his now-iconic Gay for Maye moment. And honey, we’re all for it.

It all kicked off at the AFC Championship game, where the Boston bros were chanting “Gay for Maye” to show their support for New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye. But when Colton hit them with a reverse uno card (because who said only straight dudes can have fun?), he took the chant—and our hearts—to a whole new level.

“You know what, as a gay man, I also am gay for Maye,” Colton quipped, as the sea of bros roared in approval. Honestly, if there were ever a moment to pause and take a sip of tea, this was it. The internet, of course, exploded, and he wasn’t shy about sharing the love on his Instagram with the perfect caption: “Sometimes you gotta hit a Boston bro with the reverse uno.” Dead. We’re dead. Someone get this man a medal for wit.

The Viral Video

If you somehow missed it, let’s recap: Colton casually flipped the script, turning a basic sports chant into something we can all get behind. It wasn’t just a clever moment—it was THE clever moment of the season, and it immediately broke the internet. Fans on social media were screaming, “YES, COLTON. This is the energy we needed!”

But it didn’t stop there. Not only was Colton delivering news with charm and sass, but he also got the blessing of the one and only Dave Portnoy, who reposted the clip like it was the Super Bowl-winning touchdown of the decade. Even better? Portnoy was hawking his own “I’m Gay for Maye” merch. You know it’s a moment when even the most controversial sports figures are jumping on the train. Bring on the rainbow-colored “Gay for Maye” shirts!

Super Bowl, Celebs, and More… Oh My!

But hold onto your oversized foam fingers—because Colton’s not just about viral moments. He’s also here to give us the real inside scoop, and we’re here for it. As Super Bowl 60 approaches, he’s been rocking his “I Heart Drake Maye” shirt, making sure to remind us that he’s not just a fan of football, but also the celebri-tea.

Love and Cornbread: Colton’s Heartwarming Moments Off-Camera

And it’s not all about the football field and viral fame. Colton also has a heart as big as his sense of humor. Off the clock, he’s living his best love story with his boyfriend of two years, Alexander Van Gurp. The couple’s Instagram is like a Hallmark card with a twist of sass.

So, What’s Next for Colton Bradford?

At this point, we’re just waiting for him to show up at the Super Bowl with a rainbow-colored “Gay for Maye” sign, wearing a bedazzled jacket and sipping on a sparkly cocktail while spilling tea on every NFL player there. Because honestly, after flipping the script on the NFL with a single, viral line, he can do whatever he wants. Super Bowl MVP, anyone?

So, whether you’re gay for Maye, gay for Colton, or just here for the pure chaos of it all, one thing’s for sure: Colton Bradford just made football season way more fun. Now, let’s just hope this energy spills over into the Super Bowl. We can’t wait for the halftime show to get as spicy as his viral moment.

Here’s to you, Colton—queer icon, viral sensation, and the only reporter who can make us scream “Gay for Maye” without a hint of shame. Keep slaying!