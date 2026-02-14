Gay Foster Couple Reunited with Kids After False Abuse Claims

Foster dads Fernando Canteli and Everson Ladson’s Brooklyn home had a room that felt like a ghost of what it once was—an empty space that had once been filled with giggles, messes, and everything that comes with raising kids. But come December 24th, the silence was replaced with the sweetest sound of all: the return of their children, a year after they were taken away. Talk about a holiday miracle.

But let’s back up a bit. What started as a dream to foster two kids quickly became a nightmare of bureaucracy, accusations, and—let’s be honest—straight-up homophobia. And though it might sound like a plot twist from a bad soap opera, this was all too real for Fernando and Everson.

The Accusations: What’s Really Going On Here?

In April 2022, Fernando and Everson, a first-time foster couple, opened their hearts and home to a 1-year-old boy and a 3-month-old girl. They were ready to give them a safe, loving space. But things got complicated fast when their foster care agency started throwing accusations at them. First, it was the usual—improper hygiene, bruises, you name it. All unfounded. Then came the big one: sexual abuse. Again, nothing stuck. But by then, the kids were gone.

So, what happened? Well, Fernando and Everson didn’t just get a raw deal—they got a raw deal because they’re a gay couple. At least, that’s what they believed, and they had some good reason to think so.

The Real Reason They Were Targeted?

It wasn’t just about the kids. The couple was told, straight-up, that the issue wasn’t the kids’ safety—it was the fact that they were a couple. Yeah, you read that right. A caseworker for the foster care agency spilled the tea during a phone call, saying, “The only issue [the birth mother] has with you is that you guys are a couple. She’s not gonna stop.” So, let’s break it down: Their parenting? Perfectly fine. Their love for each other? Apparently, a huge problem.

And instead of getting an apology, the agency took it even further, trying to permanently close their home. They were told their “type” of foster home wasn’t needed. Because, you know, a loving gay couple is just too much to handle in the foster care system.

Foster Parents Fighting for Their Family

So, naturally, Fernando and Everson weren’t having any of it. They appealed the decision, going up against the State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS), demanding a “Fair Hearing” to challenge the removal of their children. And guess what? The hearing wasn’t exactly fair. The state judge didn’t even listen to the recorded phone call where the caseworker confirmed they were targeted for being gay. Classic.

With all their options running out, the couple found themselves at the mercy of the Family Court, hoping for a miracle.

A Christmas Miracle (Literally)

Just when it looked like the fight might be over, the Family Court judge stepped in with a deadline: The city had seven days to relicense Fernando and Everson’s home. And guess what happened? The kids were back with their dads. On Christmas Eve. Can you even imagine the joy of that reunion? The 7-year-old girl’s biggest wish to Santa wasn’t some fancy toy, but the return of her family.

The Bigger Picture: It’s About More Than Just These Kids

Sure, this story ends on a high note, but it’s also a reality check. Fernando and Everson’s fight wasn’t just about them getting their kids back. It was about the systemic homophobia they faced just because of who they love. And it’s a reminder that LGBTQ+ parents are still fighting an uphill battle in the foster care system, even when they have the ability, the love, and the right to raise a family.

And while ACS says they’re committed to preventing discrimination, it’s clear from this story that something’s not working. The system failed Fernando and Everson—and it continues to fail other LGBTQ+ families.

But for now, the couple is basking in the joy of their Christmas miracle. Their home is once again filled with love, laughter, and the knowledge that no matter how many times the system tried to break them, love was always going to win.

So, let’s toast to that. Cheers to a family reunited and a system that, hopefully, will one day catch up. But for now? We’ll just be happy that this love story had a very happy ending.

