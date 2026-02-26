Did the Gay Grooms From ‘Married at First Sight’ Make It?

Two grooms walk down the aisle…

When Married at First Sight (MAFS) introduced its fourth same-sex couple — Sam Stanton, 34, and Chris Robinson, 38 — viewers were ready to believe again. Two gay grooms, aligned values, matching vows, and instant chemistry? After a bruising season, fans were more than happy to root for love.

Sam, an Adelaide-based fitness model, and Chris, a Sydney personal trainer, appeared strikingly compatible from the moment they met at the altar. Both spoke about monogamy, the outdoors, and the comfort of simple routines — including the sacred ritual of sharing a morning coffee. At one point, Sam even joked mid-ceremony, “Are you reading my vows?” as friends and family laughed at how in sync they seemed.

At home, LGBTQ+ viewers quickly crowned them the season’s emotional lifeline.

RELATED: ‘Married At First Sight UK’ To Have Franchises’ First Gay Couple

A Reminder: These Weddings Are Real

Before we get too dreamy, it’s worth remembering what makes MAFS different — and controversial. These marriages are legally binding. The grooms sign real marriage licenses, real prenuptial agreements, and very real non-disclosure agreements. All of which were absolutely necessary.

Every guest in attendance signs an NDA. Every contestant does too. The show may feel like reality TV chaos, but the legal framework is anything but casual.

And historically? The experiment hasn’t exactly been kind to same-sex couples.

The History Isn’t Encouraging

MAFS has tried this before — and the track record is rough. Craig Roach and Andy John split weeks after their 2016 season. Amanda Micallef and Tash Herz made history in 2020 as the first lesbian couple, only for their relationship to unravel publicly. Michael and Stephen didn’t even make it past two commitment ceremonies.

Which is why Sam and Chris felt different. Or at least, hopeful.

The Photos That Sparked Questions

Then came the images.

According to The Daily Mail, Sam was photographed attending a MAFS viewing party without his groom. In one image, he’s surrounded by friends at a packed outdoor venue, watching his debut episode on a large screen — notably solo.

Another photo shows Sam posing topless, wearing candy-striped shorts and a bridal veil, holding a “Just Married” sign. Camp? Absolutely. Conclusive? Not necessarily.

But then came a twist that kept hope alive: Sam was also seen holding a large wedding gift addressed to both him and Chris. For fans desperate for a same-sex success story, it was just enough ambiguity to cling to.

The Conversation That Changed Everything

Behind the scenes, the couple did hit a major crossroads. Chris asked Sam whether he wanted children. Sam admitted he wasn’t ready.

What Sam didn’t yet know was that Chris already had two children on the way via surrogacy — information Chris chose to delay sharing, hoping their bond would deepen first. It’s a complicated situation, and one that highlighted how quickly “experiment timelines” can collide with real-life realities.

Why Fans Are Still Invested

Despite the uncertainty, fans haven’t let go. On X, viewers openly rooted for the grooms, calling them a much-needed emotional reset for the season and admitting they “restored hope in love.”

If Sam and Chris did manage to make it work, it would mark a rare — and meaningful — turning point for MAFS. Not just for the franchise, but for queer representation in a format that hasn’t always handled it with care.

Are you a fan of the show Married at First Sight? Would you be willing to be a contestant?