It’s Time for James Bond to Be Played by an Openly Gay Actor

The martini glass isn’t just half full — it’s ready to be refilled.

For decades, James Bond has been the cinematic embodiment of a certain kind of masculinity: tailored tuxedos, lethal charm, and a bedroom door that never seems to stay closed. Seven actors have played him since 1962, all straight — or at least all straight in the public eye. Isn’t it time we let an openly gay actor slip into the tux and adjust the cufflinks?

This isn’t about rewriting 007 as a gay man (though, honestly, that would be fascinating). It’s about blowing up the outdated notion that the only men who can play straight romantic leads in action franchises are straight themselves. Bond is a role built on charisma, intelligence, and danger — traits that have no sexual orientation.

The Case For It

Bond has always evolved. Sean Connery’s smirk gave way to Daniel Craig’s bruised vulnerability. The Cold War spy became a global counterterrorism agent. The women became more capable, the gadgets less absurd. Casting an openly gay actor would be the next logical evolution — and a loud signal that masculinity isn’t defined by who you sleep with.

And the cultural upside? Massive. Imagine the message sent to millions of queer kids (and adults) worldwide: You can be the hero. You can be the fantasy. You can stand in the center of the world’s most famous action franchise and still live authentically. It’s a PR slam dunk for a brand that, for all its success, has often been accused of lagging behind the times.

It would also force Hollywood to finally drop one of its most persistent double standards: straight actors can play gay and win Oscars, but openly gay actors rarely get cast in high-octane straight roles. That’s not “risk management” — it’s a relic of prejudice dressed up in marketing-speak.

The Case Against It (And Why It’s Weak)

The usual objections fall into two categories: money and tradition.

Money: Yes, some international markets are less tolerant. Studios worry about losing revenue in places like China or the Middle East. But Bond doesn’t belong to those markets alone — he belongs to the world. And the world, especially the next generation of moviegoers, increasingly doesn’t care about an actor’s sexuality as long as the movie’s good. If the franchise delivers the thrills, the box office will follow.

Tradition: Ian Fleming wrote Bond as a heterosexual womanizer. So what? Fleming also wrote him as a chain-smoking Cold War operative who thought seat belts were optional. The point of a franchise is to grow with the times, not calcify into a museum piece.

The Talent Is There

If the producers have the courage, the shortlist practically writes itself:

Luke Evans – All the grit, style, and action experience you could ask for.

Jonathan Bailey – Romantic lead magnetism with an edge.

Ben Whishaw – Already in the Bond family as Q, and capable of dangerous charm.

Russell Tovey – Rugged, grounded, and utterly believable in a fight or a love scene.

Matt Bomer – Impossibly polished, with both warmth and steel.

Cheyenne Jackson – Tall, magnetic, and movie-star ready.

Andrew Scott – A master of intensity who could reinvent Bond’s psychological depth.

Wentworth Miller – Brains, brawn, and a quiet menace.

Any one of them could step into the role tomorrow and make it sing — or smolder.

Why It Matters Beyond Bond

Hollywood’s history here is damning. Rock Hudson had to die before the truth about his sexuality could be spoken openly. Rupert Everett has said his career stalled after he came out. Matt Bomer lost Superman. And even now, young actors like Taylor Zakhar Perez keep their private lives opaque, aware that one declaration could close doors.

Casting an openly gay Bond would be a cultural reset button. It would tell the industry: stop treating authenticity as a liability. It would tell audiences: your heroes can look like you, love like you, and still save the world before the credits roll.

Bond has a license to kill. It’s time the franchise also had a license to grow up.

The question isn’t whether the world is ready. The question is whether the producers have the nerve to live in the world we actually inhabit — one where queerness doesn’t limit charisma, sex appeal, or heroism. The day an openly gay actor walks onto that set, martini in hand, the Bond franchise will finally be as modern as it likes to pretend it is.

Rob Shuter is a celebrity journalist, talk-show host, former publicist, and author of The 4 Word Answer. He hosts Naughty But Nice with Rob, a top 20 iTunes podcast. Follow his latest columns at robshuter.substack.com.