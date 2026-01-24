European Gay Voters Ditching Left-Wing Parties for Nationalists

Well, this is certainly not the storyline we expected: gay voters in Europe are suddenly swiping right on nationalist movements. That’s right, a growing number of LGBT individuals are jumping into bed with the very parties that’ve been known to swipe left on them. Call it the ultimate plot twist in the drama of European politics—where “It’s complicated” has never felt more real.

Germany: A Lesbian Leading the Charge (Plot Twist Alert)

Let’s start in Germany, where the drama is extra thick. Meet Alice Weidel, a lesbian in a civil partnership and the face of the Alternative for Germany (AfD)—a party that has been about as friendly to the gay community as a leather daddy at a vegan BBQ. But get this: in a poll of 60,000 gay users on the Romeo dating app (because, who else would we trust for political polling?), AfD came out on top, scoring nearly 28%. The Greens? A respectable but distant second with 20%. The SPD, Germany’s center-left party, barely managed a measly 12.5%. That’s not just a political realignment—that’s a snap moment.

France: National Rally’s Gay VIP Club

Next stop, France, where things are looking a little less joie de vivre and a bit more vive la right-wing these days. The National Rally (you know, the party with a penchant for saying “non” to immigrants and “oui” to nationalism) sent more openly gay MPs to parliament in 2022 than any other party. We’re talking 20 to 25 of the party’s 89 reps, according to French LGBT mag Tetu. You’ve got to love the irony—while they’re busy waving rainbow flags and shouting “Equality!” on one hand, they’re clapping back at immigration on the other.

And while the National Rally’s party line is as gay-friendly as a leather parade in a thunderstorm, some LGBT voters just want their borders secure—and it seems they’re ready to swipe right on the opposition if it means a little more protection for their hard-won rights. Go figure, huh?

Spain: Gay Influencers With a Vox Party Fetish

Meanwhile, in Spain, things are heating up in the world of gay influencers and the far-right Vox party. Las Marifachas—a clique of gay influencers—have been bonding over Instagram stories and politics, connecting the LGBT community with Spain’s answer to MAGA. Carlitos de España, one of the founders of this group, didn’t mince words:

“Islam keeps me up at night,” he said.

“They want me dead, so I can’t be inclusive and I have the right to defend myself by any means possible.” Well, that escalated quickly. But, if you’re wondering how one connects the dots between the Vox party and gay rights, it’s all about the politics of national identity—and yes, a little sprinkle of fear about cultural changes. Let’s face it, the Vox party has found a way to make gay rights part of their platform, even if they’d rather not get too cozy with the community. Talk about awkward dinner party guests.

The UK: Gay, Right-Wing, and Ready to Chat Politics

Hold onto your Union Jack, because it’s happening in the UK too. More and more gay people are casually bringing up their right-wing support over cocktails without anyone batting an eyelash. Back in the day, bringing up support for parties like Reform UK or the Conservatives would’ve been met with gasps, eye-rolls, and probably a spilled martini. But now? It’s barely a pause in conversation. Guess we’re all just a little more politically adventurous these days. And let’s be real—if that conversation is about border security or not letting questionable refugee policies slide, well, we’re all in for a lively debate.

The Global Picture: Immigrants, Terror Attacks, and Gay Fears

Now, before you start wondering if we’re about to see the rise of “Make Europe Gay Again” t-shirts, let’s talk about the bigger picture. Since the European Union granted international protection to over one million refugees between 2015 and 2023 (with Germany being the biggest host), there’s been an uptick in concerns about national security.

It doesn’t help that multiple terrorist attacks have rocked European cities. For some gay voters, right-wing parties’ hardline stances on immigration suddenly seem like the lesser evil—especially if it means they get to keep their pride parades free from political interference. Yes, it’s all a bit messy, but when it comes to your safety and your rights, sometimes you’ve got to pick the party that promises to keep things… less chaotic.

Final Thoughts: Gays, Politics, and Plot Twists Galore

Is this the beginning of a new era where LGBTQ+ communities embrace conservatism, nationalism, and an occasional glass of rosé with Marine Le Pen’s crew? Or is this just a fleeting phase where practical fears take precedence over old political alliances? It’s complicated. But let’s be honest—when it comes to politics, nothing is ever straightforward. Just look at the world’s most fabulous community: If we can’t be consistent about our relationships, what makes you think we’re gonna stick to one party line?

The truth is, Europe’s gay voters are mixing it up, and the political landscape is evolving faster than a drag queen changing outfits. So grab your popcorn, folks—it’s about to get even more interesting.

