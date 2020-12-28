Georgia Voters Are Rising Up Thanks To Queer Black Organizers

Once again, queer Black people are leading the charge in creating change within America.

Following the steps of political heroes like Bayard Rustin, Barbara Jordan, and Ernestine Eckstein, and more, Mary Hooks and Jill Cartwright are being praised for their efforts in Georgia ahead of the January runoffs, according to LGBTQ Nation.

All eyes are on the state of Georgia in preparation for the upcoming January election. Two federal Senate seats will be up for grabs. If Democrats win those seats, the Senate will be tied 50/50 between the Democratic party and the Republican party. That would then mean that any tie votes would be decided by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are up against Republican candidates David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the upcoming election.

With that in mind, there is a large push to get Georgia citizens engaged and active in the vote next month. Georgia politician Stacey Abrams, who has advocated for voter rights and against voter suppression after she lost the governor’s race in 2018, has used her organization Fair Fight Action to lead this push. This includes organizing a concert, featuring many LGBTQ singers and actors, earlier this month. But Abrams, who is straight, is not the only Black woman leading the charge.

Mary Hooks, the Co-Director of Atlanta-based LGBTQ organization Southerners on New Ground (SONG), has also been active in the push. Hooks, who has organized community upliftment with actions like founding the Atlanta chapter of Black Lives Matter and creating an organization bailing Black mothers and caregivers from jail, recently created SONG Power. Song Power has led many initiatives like phone banking, text banking, and fundraising to connect with and inform the community.

“The streets are painted with information for people to make sure they go out and vote,” Hooks told LGBTQNation. “So I feel like there’s something in the air.”

Meanwhile, Jill Cartwright, SONG Power’s Georgia Statewide Campaign Organizer, has personally overseen the organization’s community engagement. But as much as the organization has helped in spreading voter awareness, they are aware of the time crunch that they’re working around.

“We have to be highly impactful in a short amount of time,” said Cartwright. “We’re trying to do something that a lot of people try to do in a year and half’s worth of campaigning.”

In addition, the two realize that the fight won’t end with the January Runoffs. Even if the Democratic candidates win, there’s bound to be a recount. In addition, there will be other issues such as green new deal discussions, the never ending fight against voter suppression, and more. But with that in mind, we’re happy to see queer Black activists, and specifically queer Black women, leading the charge for change in America.

