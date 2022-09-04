Getting Wet, Getting Pumped, And Grabbing The Gronk

Sharing some Instagram eye-candy for your holiday weekend beginning with Lucho looking snack AF at the beach:
Zac Efron posed poetically pensive by the pool:
Sterling Walker enjoyed the beach vibes of Bodrum, Turkey:
Pretty sure if you look up “muscle daddy” in the dictionary there’ll be a pic of Nick Fleming:
Newly-crowned Mr. Gay Europe, Paul Dennison, got some help with his workout:
WonHo enjoyed a day at the lake in Germany:
Ivan showed off his impressive backyard in Alaska:
Rob Gronkowski modeled some underwear:
Miguel Aquino was a vision in blue:
This is what happens when they bring the gays up onstage at Chippendales:
Paulo Batista’s bootcamp fashion was on point:
When someone asks why we love rugby:
Broadway’s Telly Leung was feeling fruity:
When you unwrap your presents and realize you got a Kevin Davis for your birthday!
Garrett Magee of Bravo’s ‘Backyard Envy’ knows what to do with an Italian landscape:
GayUncleMario shared his latest round-up of gay memes (be sure to swipe through):
Max Emerson asked, “At what point does it become inappropriate to make out in public?” And 20K followers said “never.”
Zumbabear and RawSanch looked dapper for a night out:
And Brandon Kyle Goodman waxed wise about celebrating every part of himself:
