Gilles Rocca’s Honest Take: “Love Has No Gender or Race”

Let’s be honest: when someone says “Italian leading man,” most of us picture brooding looks, intense energy, and a very strict relationship with emotions. But Rocca—aka Gilles Rocca—is clearly not interested in sticking to that script.

The 43-year-old actor, reality TV winner, and all-around Italian heartthrob has built a solid career thanks to popular shows like Don Matteo and I Cesaroni, plus films including Metamorfosi. He even took home the trophy on Dancing with the Stars Italy. In short: he’s booked, talented, and extremely easy on the eyes.

But lately, Rocca has been getting attention for something else entirely—his honesty. And honestly? It’s kind of refreshing.

Source: @gillesroccaofficial

Dropping the “Macho” Act

Back in November, Rocca appeared on the Italian talk show Ciao Maschio, where the conversation turned unexpectedly personal. Instead of leaning into the classic tough-guy persona, Rocca opened up about how he relates to masculinity—and how that relationship has changed over time.

“I almost feel more like a woman than a man,” he said, without hesitation.

Source: Gilles Rocca on Ciao Maschio | YouTube

Not exactly what people expect from a guy with his résumé. Rocca explained that growing up with a strong mother shaped the way he understands strength. For him, being emotional, intuitive, and vulnerable isn’t something to fight against—it’s just part of who he is.

He even admitted that there was a time when he tried really hard to be “more male,” pushing down his softer sides because he thought that’s what was expected. These days, though, he’s done pretending. He’s learned that confidence doesn’t come from hiding parts of yourself—it comes from accepting them.

Attraction Without the Panic

Things got even more interesting when Rocca spoke about attraction. While he’s openly attracted to women, he made it clear that his world isn’t limited by rigid rules.

“If I were to be attracted to a man, there wouldn’t be any problems,” he said.

No dramatics. No labels. Just vibes.

Source: @gillesroccaofficial

Rocca explained that it’s not even about being “open-minded” in the way people usually frame it. For him, it’s instinctual. You like who you like. You feel what you feel. End of story.

In a time when everyone seems pressured to define themselves perfectly, Rocca’s approach feels almost rebellious in its simplicity.

An Ally Who Actually Means It

Rocca’s openness isn’t just personal—it shows up in how he talks about the LGBTQ+ community, too. After serving as a judge at the Miss Italy Queen drag pageant, he used the moment to speak out against discrimination and homophobia.

“In such a horrible world we live in, we still need to assert our rights,” he said. “If we take rights away from someone else, we shouldn’t complain when they take them away from us. Love has no gender or race… love is just love.”

It didn’t sound rehearsed. It sounded like something he genuinely believes.

What makes Gilles stand out as an ally is that he’s not trying to be loud or flashy about it. He’s not centering himself in the conversation. He’s just saying, plainly, that equality matters—and that taking rights away from others eventually hurts everyone.

Still Working, Still Winning

While all this personal growth is happening, Rocca hasn’t exactly stepped away from the spotlight. He’s currently appearing as Santiago in Moulin Rouge: The Musical in Rome, proving he can handle the stage just as confidently as the screen.

And yes, if you follow him on Instagram, you’ll still get plenty of glamorous photos, behind-the-scenes moments, and casual snapshots that remind you he’s very aware of his charm. Growth doesn’t mean giving up the thirst traps.

Why Rocca’s Message Lands

What makes Rocca resonate right now isn’t just what he’s saying—it’s how relaxed he is about it. There’s no manifesto. No attempt to shock. Just a man who seems comfortable admitting that strength and softness can exist in the same body.

In a world that keeps telling people to “pick a side,” Rocca is quietly choosing something better: honesty. And in doing so, he’s reminding us that masculinity doesn’t have to be rigid, attraction doesn’t have to be scary, and love—truly—has no gender or race.

And honestly? That’s a pretty good look on him.