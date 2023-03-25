Gio Benitez At Top Of The List To Replace Holmes, Robach At ‘GMA’

After the shakeup at Good Morning America, insiders say top execs at the morning show are eyeing out hunk Gio Benitez for the permanent anchor job. Both Benitez and DeMarco Morgan, Good Morning America 3 fill-ins are the top choices to replace JT Holmes and Amy Robach who were fired in 2022 after their months-long affair was uncovered.

According to an insider who spoke to Entertainment Tonight,

“Gio has been with ABC for almost 10 years, is familiar with the brand, and is a familiar face on the regular morning show. Fans not only know him, but feel a comfortability with him on-air, effectively making his choosing an easy choice should they go in that direction.”

We here at Instinct have been a huge fan of Benitez, and his partner Tommy DiDario, for years. In 2015 when the two vacationed in Hawaii we wrote, “What does matter is that he is a great visible role model for everyone. He’s professional, likeable, and seems to have a personality that would make him a great friend. And then he’s easy on the eyes, too.”

In January we wanted to learn more about DiDario and “Aside from being a TV host and correspondent, Tommy is also a model, actor, anchor, lifestyle reporter, and fashion expert. He is the CEO of DiDario Consulting Inc., which is his own marketing, social media, and brand consulting company.”

Good luck Gio, everyone here at Instinct is rooting for you! Represent.

Source: ET