Gloria Gaynor Encourages People to ‘Survive’ By Washing Their Hands -Watch

Who would’ve ever thought that Gloria Gaynor‘s internationally known hit would have ANYTHING to do with the Coronavirus?

The disco diva somehow was able to find a connection between both after she posted a TikTok video of her washing her hands while lip syncing to “I Will Survive” earlier this week. “It only takes 20 seconds to “SURVIVE”!” she joked while taking the appropriate measures to avoid getting the disease that has caused almost every event like LA Pride and the GLAAD Media Awards in New York City to be canceled or postponed in recent days.

The 70-year-old looked amazing in her purple outfit as she fake belted out the song that turned her into a superstar over 40 years ago while generously washing her hands in a bathroom of sorts. “The best challenge out there,” one wrote in the comments section while another person declared, “Yesssssssssss!!!! I will survive too.”

This situation is kind of similar to when Bonnie Tyler sang “Total Eclipse of the Heart” while the Solar eclipse took place on August 21, 2017. Hunky Joe Jonas was in the audience when she performed the song on a cruise ship during that history event.