Gogglebox’s Favorite Gay Couple Celebrate 3rd Anniversary in Towels

Gogglebox’s Alfie Mulhall and Andrew Nicolls are giving the internet hope in love again. Love is alive, well, and apparently wearing nothing but towels.

Gogglebox fan favorites Alfie Mulhall and Andrew Nicolls celebrated their third anniversary in peak loved-up fashion this week, and thankfully for the internet, Mulhall decided to share a glimpse of the celebration online.

The photo featured the couple wrapped in towels, smiling and relaxed, looking exactly like the kind of pair who would accidentally make everyone else question their own dating standards.

Honestly? Good for them.

But it was Mulhall’s anniversary message that really had people melting.

“Happy third anniversary my darling,” he wrote. “Thank you for putting up with me, especially when I’m grumpy in the morning.”

He continued:

“My partner in crime. The vodka to my tonic. There’s never a dull moment with you… Here’s to many more.”

And suddenly thousands of people collectively remembered they actually do want romance after all.

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Their Love Story Has Captured Fans Since Joining Gogglebox

Mulhall and Nicolls joined Gogglebox during series 26 in 2025 and quickly became fan favorites thanks to their humor, chemistry, and complete comfort with one another.

Viewers immediately connected with the couple’s energy. They’re funny without trying too hard, affectionate without being performative, and refreshingly genuine in a social media landscape usually dominated by breakup announcements and cryptic “healing era” posts.

The pair have also been open about their 30-year age gap, something fans have embraced rather than criticized.

In fact, one of Mulhall’s pinned posts became especially popular online. The video shows him kissing Nicolls with text overlaying the clip reading:

“You will meet someone 30 years younger than you when you are 60.”

The caption underneath made the moment even sweeter:

“I was 60 when I thought my love story was over… Then THIS happened.”

And honestly, that sentiment probably resonated with far more people than expected.

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A Reminder That Love Doesn’t Run on a Schedule

Part of what makes Mulhall and Nicolls so beloved is that their relationship feels hopeful. Not polished. Not overly curated. Just genuinely joyful.

Their social media pages are filled with photos of holidays, cuddles, everyday moments, and their beloved fur son Perkins, who may honestly be living a better life than most humans.

At a time when online culture can sometimes make relationships feel disposable, seeing two people openly enjoying each other’s company feels surprisingly refreshing.

Especially in LGBTQ+ spaces where many people grew up without seeing long-term queer relationships represented positively in mainstream media. That visibility matters.

Not because every relationship has to look the same, but because couples like Mulhall and Nicolls quietly remind people that love can arrive unexpectedly, later in life, or in forms society doesn’t always predict.

Their Italian Wedding Was Just the Beginning

The Gogglebox couple officially married in Italy in May 2024, because apparently they decided regular levels of romance were simply not enough.

And ever since, fans have continued rooting for them both on and off-screen.

There’s also something undeniably comforting about seeing queer couples thrive publicly without tragedy attached to the story. No scandal. No dramatic controversy. Just two people clearly obsessed with each other and happy to share snippets of their life together.

Sometimes that’s more powerful than people realize.

Because beyond the towels, the jokes, and the adorable captions, Mulhall and Nicolls represent something many people are still searching for:

The possibility that love can still surprise you when you least expect it.

And judging by the internet’s reaction, people are very happy to keep watching their story unfold.