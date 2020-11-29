‘Great British Bake Off’s’ 10 Cutest Contestants to Hit The Tent

There are so many reasons why The Great British Baking Show (or Great British Bake Off to some) is a smashing success.

The Channel 4 mainstay has perfected an irresistible formula that millions of fans across the world can’t get enough of.

Everything from the amateur baker’s stunning cake creations to Prue Leith‘s colorful style and Noel Fieldstein‘s unique personality are a win-win-win situation for this lovely program across the pond. Oh and let’s not forget daddy Paul Hollywood‘s dreamy eyes and thick build. Yum.

Something else worth nothing about GBBO is the amount of adorable contestants that have been inside its world famous tent. The series has produced a bevy of handsome men who butter our biscuits, make our cream rise and so on and so forth (too many baking puns to list here).

Check out 10 of them below that are just an extra cherry on top of an already delicious cake that GBBO has been cooking for years now.

Liam Charles: Series 8

Jamie Finn: Series 10

Iain Waters: Series 5

Peter Sawkins: Series 11

Michael Chakraverty: Series 10

Tamal Ray: Series 6

Edd Kimber: Series 1

John Whaite: Series 3

Henry Bird: Series 9

Selasi Gbormittah: Series 7