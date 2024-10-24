Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper Tie The Knot in Mexico!

Greg Mathis Jr. and Elliott Cooper’s wedding was nothing short of heartwarming! The gorgeous couple tied the knot on October 21st in a beautiful and elegant beach-themed wedding.

Advertisement

Surrounded by only their closest loved ones, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the stunning Waldorf Astoria in Mexico. Adding to the magic, their fathers—courtroom and reality TV star Judge Greg Mathis Sr. and Sergeant Calvin Cooper—officiated the event, making it an extra special family affair. With just fifteen guests present, it was an incredibly sweet and personal celebration of their love!

RELATED: Judge Mathis Is Shocked As To Why His Son Is Still In The Closet

Advertisement

The very intimate destination wedding was limited to strictly family members and was held in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico–where the couple had their first trip together as a couple. If weddings are stressful for other people, Mathis Jr. wanted it to be the opposite for their big day, telling People magazine that he wanted the celebration to “feel like a family trip.”

RELATED: Watch EJ Johnson & Greg Mathis Jr Talk Coming Out With Famous Dads

Advertisement

Greg Mathis Jr.’s journey to living his truth has been a beautiful one, filled with love and support. In 2022, with the encouragement of EJ Johnson, Greg bravely came out as gay on Mathis Family Matters. Although he expressed concerns about how his relationship with Elliott might be perceived, especially by his father’s more conservative fans, he embraced the moment for what it was: a step toward living authentically.

And look at them now! Greg and Elliott are radiating happiness, celebrating their love with a stunning, intimate wedding surrounded by family. Their bright future is filled with joy, sealed with a dreamy ceremony that kicks off their happily ever after.

Advertisement

The fabulous and newly married couple isn’t stopping with one wedding. Next year, the two are planning on a bigger and grander celebration that is going to be held in sunny Los Angeles, where the couple will also be settling down and growing roots together!

Source: People