Grey’s Anatomy Returns With Covid Conscious Gay Sex Scene

Can somebody come give US some stress relief?!

Long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy returned this week for its 17th season, and this year the show is tackling the coronavirus pandemic. In the midst of characters handling being overworked, overtaxed, and overwrought, one gay couple took a moment for some “stress relief.”

At the end of the last season, Dr. Nico Kim (played by Alex Landi) and Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) broke up. At this season’s start, the two have been dealing with still working together and caring for each other as people in the midst of a pandemic. Meanwhile, they continued to acknowlede that they’re no longer together.

When it came to Schmitt, the pandemic had really run him dry. Noticing this, Kim cornered his ex-boyfriend in a medical supply closet. Viewers were pretty aware of what was about to go down because of that iconic location.

“Look, I was a terrible boyfriend. And I get it if you say no, but my thing is that you just need some stress relief. While I couldn’t provide you with the love and the affection that you deserved, I can provide you with that.”

“Can we leave my mask on?” Schmitt asked.

“That’s not what I wanna take off,” Kim replied before getting on his knees. Viewers were then faced with Schmitt’s “O” face.

As scandalous as the scene may appear, it was actually very factual with how health experts say we should be engaging in sex during the pandemic. Earlier this year, experts agreed that we should be wearing our masks while having sex. In addition, oral was not only encouraged but some health guidelines suggested using gloryholes.

After the Schmico, the couple name for Borelli and Landi’s characters, moment happened on TV, Grey’s fans expressed their shock and joy online. Even Jake Borelli joined in on the fun by tweeting out the “Can we leave my mask on?” line.

“Can we leave my mask on?…” #GreysAnatomy — Jake Borelli (@JakeBorelli) November 13, 2020

Check out some of the funny tweets in response to the moment below.

LOVED your face in that shot. If there were an Emmy for acting in a face mask, you should win. But God I hope this season gets Schmitt the kind of man he truly deserves. — Michael Saulters (@MikeSaulters) November 13, 2020

Other couple: communication is key

schimco: sex — Janice (@Unicornlesbian3) November 13, 2020

That line and then your face…..priceless. The season premiere was everything emotions was all over the place.👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — Benecia Richardson (@BePrettyRich) November 13, 2020

All you needed to do was roll your eyes in the back of your head 😘 — Lynnette (@pinkcovergirl) November 13, 2020

I just wish that Nico and Levi would talk, but for now I’ll take what I can get lol — Andrea (@4ndrei_l) November 13, 2020

It really sounded like a quote from RuPaul's Drag Race. LOVE IT HAHA. — 3-O-Ethyl-L-Ascorbic Acid (@dferreira__) November 13, 2020

The most 2020 thing to happen 😂 — rachel • mcdreamy has resurected (@katesswalsh) November 13, 2020