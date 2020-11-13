HOT

Grey’s Anatomy Returns With Covid Conscious Gay Sex Scene

by
Can somebody come give US some stress relief?!

Long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy returned this week for its 17th season, and this year the show is tackling the coronavirus pandemic. In the midst of characters handling being overworked, overtaxed, and overwrought, one gay couple took a moment for some “stress relief.”

At the end of the last season, Dr. Nico Kim (played by Alex Landi) and Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) broke up. At this season’s start, the two have been dealing with still working together and caring for each other as people in the midst of a pandemic. Meanwhile, they continued to acknowlede that they’re no longer together.

Alex Landi (left) and Jake Borelli as Dr. Nico Kim and Dr. Levi Schmitt. / Image via ABC

When it came to Schmitt, the pandemic had really run him dry. Noticing this, Kim cornered his ex-boyfriend in a medical supply closet. Viewers were pretty aware of what was about to go down because of that iconic location.

“Look, I was a terrible boyfriend. And I get it if you say no, but my thing is that you just need some stress relief. While I couldn’t provide you with the love and the affection that you deserved, I can provide you with that.”

“Can we leave my mask on?” Schmitt asked.

“That’s not what I wanna take off,” Kim replied before getting on his knees. Viewers were then faced with Schmitt’s “O” face.

As scandalous as the scene may appear, it was actually very factual with how health experts say we should be engaging in sex during the pandemic. Earlier this year, experts agreed that we should be wearing our masks while having sex. In addition, oral was not only encouraged but some health guidelines suggested using gloryholes.

After the Schmico, the couple name for Borelli and Landi’s characters, moment happened on TV, Grey’s fans expressed their shock and joy online. Even Jake Borelli joined in on the fun by tweeting out the “Can we leave my mask on?” line.

Check out some of the funny tweets in response to the moment below.

