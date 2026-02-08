Grindr Blackmail: Police Face Legal Action After Victim’s Suicide

In a case that’s making us all shake our heads in disbelief, Grindr has become the backdrop to a tragic story now involving Hertfordshire Police, who are facing legal action over the death of 56-year-old Scott Gough. Gough’s passing came just a day after he was allegedly targeted by a gang of six men. His partner, Cameron Tewson, 32, is now speaking out, accusing the police of mishandling the investigation—an investigation that may have been tainted by something uglier than just a failure to act: homophobia.

The Knock on the Door: Not Your Average Grindr Date

Picture it: a quiet evening at home, the doorbell rings, and you open the door to six men demanding the keys to your luxury car. That’s exactly what happened to Gough, who was confronted by a gang that left behind a chilling note—“To the owner of the white Range Rover… I think it’s in your best interest to give me a call.” Call it blackmail, extortion, or just a really bad Grindr hookup gone wrong, but the fact is, Gough was targeted, and less than 24 hours later, he was found dead.

But here’s where the story gets a little murkier: when Tewson called the police, he says they seemed more concerned about him than the actual crime. His fear? The police weren’t taking the situation seriously—possibly because Gough and Tewson were gay. Tewson believes this was a case of homophobia, something the force has strongly denied.

Missed Opportunities and Failed Leads

Now, the plot thickens. A civilian investigator later uncovered that the gang had used a burner phone number linked to a series of similar crimes, but the police never acted on it. What’s more, a vehicle associated with these criminals—one that had been seen near Gough’s home—was identified on CCTV, but the police treated the suspects like “individuals requiring safeguarding,” not as potential blackmailers. Because, you know, when you’re dealing with high-risk criminals, why not just offer them a friendly “word of advice” instead of, I don’t know, maybe investigating them?

Tewson’s frustration boiled over when an officer even suggested he was just out to get revenge, calling his pursuit of justice a “personal vendetta.” But let’s be real here: no one’s looking for vengeance when their partner has just been taken from them under suspicious circumstances. What Tewson wanted was accountability, and instead, he got a whole lot of nothing.

Taking Legal Action: Not Giving Up

After waiting nearly two years for the police to admit their mistakes, Tewson has enlisted high-profile barrister Anton van Delle (yes, the same one who represented the family of Stephen Port’s third victim) to take the police to task. Tewson is calling out the failures of the investigation, from missed evidence to lost opportunities, and frankly, he’s not having it.

“It’s deeply troubling that it took this long for issues that were clear from the beginning to be recognized,” Tewson said. He’s right. The police had a multitude of chances to connect the dots, but instead, they let key evidence slip away like a missed Grindr match.

The “Oops, We Missed It” Moment

While Hertfordshire Police have finally admitted their oversight, their apology is a little like a slow-moving train wreck—welcome, but way too late. They’ve promised to better handle LGBTQ+ cases in the future, with plans to strengthen their LGBTQ+ liaison officer program. But here’s the thing: How many lives will be lost in the meantime before we see real change?

It’s not like this is an isolated incident. Gough’s case is just one in a growing string of Grindr-related crimes, including a pair of thieves who were caught using the app to target gay men and steal their valuables. These crimes were already on the radar of Operation Welby, yet somehow, Gough’s case got lost in the shuffle.

The Grindr Connection: More Than Just a Dating App

Now let’s talk about the bigger Grindr issue here. Yes, Grindr is famous for helping people find love (or, let’s be honest, sometimes other things), but it’s also become a breeding ground for criminal activity. Just months before Gough’s tragic death, two criminals—Rahmat Khan Mohammadi and Mohammed Bilal Hotak—were sentenced for stealing Rolex watches and other high-end items from unsuspecting gay men they met on the app. So, how does Gough’s case slip through the cracks when there’s already a huge red flag warning about Grindr-linked crimes?

At the end of the day, Tewson isn’t just fighting for his late partner’s justice; he’s fighting for an entire community that deserves to feel safe when reaching out for help. The legal action he’s now pursuing isn’t just about correcting the mistakes made in Gough’s case—it’s about making sure no other LGBTQ+ person has to suffer because the system didn’t care enough to act.

