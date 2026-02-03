Tourists Arrested Before World’s Biggest Gay Cruise

Arrests were made before the vacation even began for these party-goers. The “world’s biggest gay festival at sea,” marketed by Atlantis Events as the ultimate queer getaway on the Symphony of the Seas, hit a few waves before it even left port. What was supposed to be an epic cruise turned into a legal drama at Port Miami as several tourists were arrested before they could even board the Royal Caribbean ship.

On Sunday, as everyone was excitedly lining up to board the Symphony of the Seas, the usual pre-cruise chaos took an unexpected turn. Instead of the usual luggage checks and occasional confused tourist, trained dogs were on duty, sniffing their way through bags. And, let’s just say… these dogs weren’t there for the scent of sunscreen and sea air.

So here are the alleged facts and charges in these arrests. Note: no one knows if they were carrying the drugs to use or to sell or both.

In the blink of an eye, five tourists found themselves off to the clink instead of the open sea. CBP officers reported found a small pharmacy in Joshua Eddy’s luggage (41, from West Hollywood) —MDMA, ketamine, meth, and GBL, totaling over 30 grams of pure party fuel. Eddy, now facing four charges, including trafficking, was promptly booked and given a $7,000 bond.

Joshua Jenkins, 39, of Tacoma, Washington, had a little too much meth in his possession. Jenkins was released on his own recognizance.

Brad Kloha, 41, of Nashville, found his bags also searched. Officers uncovered 16 grams of MDMA and 17 grams of ketamine. Kloha, arrested just before 3:30 p.m., now faces trafficking charges and a $6,000 bond.

Adam Jones, 49, from Atlanta, had a meth stash of 23 grams. He, too, was arrested and booked, but his bond was a bit lighter at $5,000.

Hoi Le, 51, from San Francisco, was in possession of two baggies of meth and ketamine. Arrested at 5:15 p.m. and now facing trafficking charges, Le’s bond was also set at $5,000.

A Bump in the (Dance) Floor

Now, we’re not saying this is the type of “turn-up” everyone expected at the “world’s biggest gay festival at sea,” but it sure adds a new layer of drama to an already colorful adventure. As glamorous as these cruises are supposed to be, this is a stark reminder that sometimes the party goes a little too hard.

Atlantis Events might have had the best intentions, but with security screening bags with serious scrutiny, it seems some folks forgot about one very crucial thing: the drugs you sneak onto a cruise might just be more trouble than they’re worth.

The Ocean’s Full of Surprises

We get it—vacations are about breaking free, but let’s keep it legal, friends. As Symphony of the Seas sets sail (hopefully with fewer narcotics on board), these arrests are definitely not the souvenir anyone was hoping for. So, let this be a reminder to pack the sunscreen and leave the other stuff at home, because sometimes, even the best party can hit an iceberg.

We’re still rooting for the rest of the crew who managed to avoid this fiasco. May their dance floors stay free of drama, and their bonds stay… non-existent.

And some sobering notes from of our Facebook commentors to leave you with:

I am shocked!

Only 5 people out of 5,500. I’m shocked it wasn’t 1,000 or more. They must have only randomly picked some bags or something because on that cruise, a large portion of guys are bringing some substance onboard. I’d bet it approaches even 50%.

These are the only guys who got caught….