Gus Kenworthy and the Growing Queer Powerhouse of the 2026 Olympics

Gus Kenworthy is officially headed to his fourth Winter Olympics, and with that announcement, the 2026 Winter Olympics just got a whole lot gayer—in the best possible way. The freestyle skiing icon is back in competition mode, plotting a comeback that feels equal parts athletic redemption arc and glam encore tour. Strap in, babes. The slopes are about to get very, very Kenworthy again.

But Gus isn’t just returning to the Olympics—he’s leading a growing wave of openly queer athletes who are redefining what visibility, excellence, and authenticity look like on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

Source: @guskenworthy | Instagram

RELATED: Big, Hard, and Heavy–Gus Kenworthy Has a Few Things in Mind

Gus Kenworthy’s Full-Circle Olympic Moment

Long before “out and proud” was common language in action sports, Kenworthy had already carved his name into Olympic history. His silver medal in men’s slopestyle at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics made him a star—but it was what came next that made him a movement.

In 2015, Kenworthy came out publicly, becoming the first openly gay elite action sports athlete. At a time when masculinity in winter sports often felt rigid and unspoken, his honesty cracked the ice wide open. Suddenly, queer kids watching the Olympics saw someone who didn’t just compete at the highest level—he lived his truth out loud.

Now, a decade later, that story has come full circle.

In an Instagram video shared by Team Great Britain, Kenworthy received a phone call confirming his selection for the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

“I want you to be the first to congratulate you for being selected to Team GB for the Milan Cortina Winter 2026 Olympics,” said Team GB snowsport head coach Pat Sharples. “You’re the only one who could do it in that timeline.”

Kenworthy’s response? A joyful, unmistakable: “AMAZING.”

Sharples was referencing Kenworthy’s rapid and impressive return from retirement, followed by a meteoric rise throughout 2025—proof that queer joy and competitive fire are not mutually exclusive.

Bruce Mouat: Curling, Confidence, and Coming Out Stronger

Joining Gus at the 2026 Olympics is Bruce Mouat, Team GB’s openly gay curling champion and current world number one. Headed to his second Winter Olympics, Mouat has spoken openly about how coming out didn’t hurt his performance—it enhanced it.

Source: @brucemouat | Instagram

By being honest with his teammates and freeing himself from the pressure of hiding, Mouat found himself playing better, feeling lighter, and enjoying the sport more fully. It’s a powerful reminder that authenticity isn’t a distraction in elite sports—it’s fuel.

Love on Ice: Anna Kjellbin and Ronja Savolainen

The 2026 Olympics will also feature one of the most compelling love stories in winter sports. Anna Kjellbin and Ronja Savolainen, engaged and proudly out, will compete on opposing teams—Kjellbin for Sweden and Savolainen for Finland.

Source: @annakjellbin | Anna Kjellbin (left) and Ronja Savolainen (right) | Instagram

While they won’t meet in preliminary rounds, a medal-round showdown is very much on the table. Savolainen already holds bragging rights with a bronze medal from 2022, while Milan will mark Kjellbin’s Olympic debut.

“I’m usually the one who goes home as a winner,” Savolainen joked in a 2024 interview—but make no mistake, when the Olympics roll around, it’s all business.

Conor McDermott-Mostowy Skates Into History

Team USA will also be bringing fresh queer talent to the Olympics with Conor McDermott-Mostowy, who earned his first Olympic spot after winning the U.S. Trials in speed skating.

Source: @conor.mm | Instagram

“Conor McDermott-Mostowy and Cooper McLeod take first and second place in the Men’s 1000-meter to automatically qualify for the #2026Olympics,” sports editor Beckett Callan wrote on X.

U.S. Speed Skating made it official shortly after: “Mission accomplished. Conor is headed to his first Olympic Games.”

Beyond Competition: Queer Voices on the Olympic Stage

Representation doesn’t stop on the ice. For the 2026 Olympics, Adam Rippon and Chase Cain—both proudly out—will host an NBC Olympics podcast, bringing humor, insight, and unapologetic queer perspective to the global broadcast.

It’s another reminder that LGBTQ+ visibility in sports isn’t just about medals—it’s about storytelling, presence, and who gets to shape the narrative.

Why the 2026 Olympics Matter

The growing list of out athletes heading to Milan-Cortina signals something bigger than individual success. It marks a shift in Olympic culture—one where queer athletes aren’t exceptions, controversies, or footnotes.

They’re contenders. Leaders. Icons.

And with Gus Kenworthy back on the slopes, joyfully, defiantly, and unapologetically himself, the message is clear: the Olympics are evolving—and they’re better for it.

The future of winter sports? It’s fast, fearless, and fabulously queer