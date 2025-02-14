Gus Kenworthy is Giving Away Naked Polaroids

Photo Credit: @guskenworthy

Okay, let’s talk about Gus Kenworthy. Yes, the British-American Olympic legend and silver medalist (born in Chelmsford, Essex to an English mother and an American father). Yes, the thirst trap expert. But now, he’s also a book club curator, and honestly? I did not see that coming—but I’m so here for it.

Advertisement

RELATED: Birthday Boy Gus Kenworthy Serves Up Sizzling Social Media Moments

So, here’s the deal: Gus has teamed up with Allstora to bring us a monthly Coffee Table Book Club, where he personally picks out a beautiful, oversized book filled with art, photography, fashion, nature, and yes, as he puts it, other gay stuff. It’s kind of like getting a little glimpse into his world, one page at a time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy)

When modeling for ESPN’s Body Issue, Gus Kenworthy was naked “for like six hours.” https://t.co/4nJYtjkwGB pic.twitter.com/YhbzdXYbik — E! News (@enews) July 5, 2017

Advertisement

RELATED: The Olympian looks hot and carefree biking and bum-naked in his DIY outfit

To kick things off, Gus went with Andy Warhol. Polaroids 1958-1987 by Richard B. Woodward. And honestly? Chef’s kiss. If you’ve ever wanted to peek into Warhol’s intimate, sometimes chaotic, always fascinating world, this book delivers.

“I knew that I wanted to launch my club with Andy Warhol Polaroids, because it touches on so many of the things that my club will highlight each month: art, photography, fashion, pop culture, queerness, and the list goes on,” Gus shared.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @guskenworthy

RELATED: Gus Kenworthy Heats Up Ibiza with Sizzling Vacation Pics

Now, this is where it gets extra. For 15 lucky subscribers, Gus went full Warhol and took a Polaroid of himself—sans clothing. Yes, you read that right. If that’s not reason enough to sign up, I don’t know what is.

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @guskenworthy

RELATED: Gus Kenworthy’s Bringing the Summer Heat in New Selfie

What You Get When You Join:

A gorgeous coffee table book delivered to your door every month 📚

A signed note from Gus

Kiki Access: Yep, you can chat with Gus

30% off all books on Allstora (because why stop at one?)

A free bonus book, because Gus loves a good surprise

Advertisement

Photo Credit: @guskenworthy

RELATED: SPOTTED: Hottie Gus Kenworthy Posts Vacation Photos with Boyfie Tyler Green

And the best part? For every new subscription or gift, a book is donated to LGBTQIA+ youth in states facing book bans through the Rainbow Book Bus. So while you’re flipping through your new book, someone else out there gets to see themselves represented in ways they may not have before. It’s more than just a book club—it’s a little act of rebellion.

Advertisement

RELATED: WATCH: Hottie Gus Kenworthy Shows Off His Beautiful House and His Stripper Pole

Honestly, I love this whole idea. It’s fun, it’s a little bit sexy, and it’s actually doing some good. So yeah, I’m signing up. Go check out the coffee table book club here if you want to join the party!