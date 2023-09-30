Gus Kenworthy to Boost ‘Special Forces’ Viewers with Video

I wanna ski on those slopes.

Gus Kenworthy, arguably the most attractive out athlete, has set social media on fire with a new shirtless video. Set to a soundbite from Mean Girls, the 31-year-old strips off his shirt while in the car and shows off his enviable muscles, fantastic pecs and slightly furry chest.

Ugh, brings me back to 2015… Anyway, let’s take a look at his Instagram video below!

It currently has over 130,000 likes and, clearly, I can see why!

Kenworthy won the Silver Medal in Men’s Slopestyle at the 2014 Winter Olympics. He also won the Silver Medal twice while competing in the X Games. To his credit, his Instagram states that Britney Spears used to follow him – so, really, what’s really his biggest accomplishment?

Our favorite out athlete is also an intermittent reality TV star and actor. Currently, you can find him competing in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on FOX.

This shirtless video comes two weeks after the American Horror Story star told reporters that he had body dysmorphia and isn’t always confident with his body. Read more here: Former Skier Gus Kenworthy Admits to Having Body Dysmorphia • Instinct Magazine.

Glad to see he’s found his confidence again!

