Harry Styles is Back–And He’s Wiggling On Stage!

When Harry Styles opened the 2026 BRIT Awards, it wasn’t just another performance—it was a full-on celebration of a pop star stepping confidently into his next chapter.

The Grammy-winning singer gave fans their first major taste of his upcoming album with a performance of his brand-new, number one single Aperture. And if the reaction from the crowd—and the internet—is any indication, this next era of Styles is already shaping up to be huge.

Between the choreography, the dancers, and the infectious energy on stage, the moment felt like the perfect kickoff to what promises to be a very big year.

A BRIT Awards Opening That Had Everyone Moving

From the moment the music started, Styles made it clear he wasn’t holding back.

Performing alongside a group of male dancers in crop tops, the singer jumped, bopped, and waved his hands in rhythm as the choreography pulsed along with the beat. The performance was playful, stylish, and completely in sync with the upbeat energy of Aperture.

For fans who have followed Styles’ evolution from boy-band heartthrob to global pop powerhouse, the moment felt like a natural continuation of the charisma he’s built his career on. He wasn’t just singing—he was fully performing, leaning into the choreography and clearly enjoying every second.

And the dancers matched his energy beat for beat, creating a performance that felt both slick and spontaneous at the same time.

“Aperture” Is Already a Chart-Topping Hit

If the BRIT Awards crowd loved the song, the charts loved it even more.

Aperture debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Styles his third chart-topping single.

That’s no small feat in today’s streaming-heavy music landscape. But for Styles, it’s simply another milestone in a career that has steadily climbed higher with each release.

The track also sets the stage for his upcoming fourth album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., arriving March 6. The record follows his massively successful 2022 album Harry’s House, which won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards and featured the global smash hit As It Was.

If Aperture is any indication, this next album might bring even more dance-floor-ready moments.

Stadiums, Residencies, and Record-Breaking Demand

Styles’ live shows are already legendary, and 2026 looks like it could be his biggest touring year yet.

The singer is set to play 12 nights at Wembley Stadium, marking the most performances any solo artist has ever scheduled at the venue during a single tour.

And that’s not the only place fans are lining up to see him.

Styles will also headline a residency at Madison Square Garden from August 26 to October 31 2026, which is already generating massive demand. According to ticketing data, the presale for the shows drew more than 11 million registrations, the largest presale interest ever recorded for an artist residency in the New York market.

The venue is currently the only U.S. stop announced for 2026, making the residency even more exclusive for American fans hoping to see the singer live.

With additional European dates also being added, the Together, Together Tour is already shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest live music events.

Double Duty on Saturday Night Live

As if stadium shows and chart-topping singles weren’t enough, Styles will soon return to Studio 8H.

The singer is set to host and perform as musical guest on Saturday Night Live on March 14. It marks his second time pulling double duty on the iconic comedy show.

Fans who remember his previous appearances know exactly why that’s exciting: Styles has a knack for leaning into comedy just as comfortably as he does pop stardom.

Between musical performances and unpredictable sketches, the episode is almost guaranteed to deliver a few viral moments.

A Pop Era That Already Feels Huge

If the BRIT Awards performance proved anything, it’s that Styles’ next chapter has already arrived—and it’s bursting with energy.

🚨 HARRY STYLES’ FULL PERFORMANCE AT APERTURE AT THE #BRITsAwards pic.twitter.com/GPX764gPP4 — best of harry styles (@stylesfolders) February 28, 2026

The choreography, the dancers, and the instantly catchy new music all suggest that Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. may be his most danceable record yet.

From chart-topping singles to record-breaking tour demand, everything about this moment signals a pop star operating at full power.

And if Styles keeps dancing like he did on the BRIT Awards stage, fans may want to start stretching now—because this era looks like it’s going to be one long, joyful dance party.