It’s Bi Vibes At Bedtime In New Harry Styles MV

Harry Styles is throwing out the bi vibes again.

Harry Styles just dropped a new music video for his song “Late Night Talking.” And in its first hour, the music video has already received 1.1 million views.

In the video, which was directed by Bradly and Pablo, we see Styles following a portal in his own bed to an array of beds. One in an art gallery, one in a restaurant, one in a thunder storm, one driving through the streets of London, and more. And joining Styles in these bedtime excursions are plenty of men and women. There’s even a pillow fight thrown into the mix!

This is the third music video for Harry Styles’s recent album Harry’s House. He previously dropped videos for “As it Was” and “Daylight.”

This has also been a busy year for Harry Styles. The singer performed at Coachella in April and brought out Lizzo to perform “I Will Survive” together. Then this music video comes just as Harry Styles is touring Europe to promote and celebrate the release of his latest album. The singer will also travel North America later this summer in order to launch a residency tour. That tour will include several stops such as Toronto, New York, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

But don’t forget that the singer is also transitioning into an actor. In fact, Harry Styles is not only appearing in one film later this year but two. He will first be seen in the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, which was directed by Olivia Wilde. That film will release on September 23. Styles will then be see in the queer film, directed by Michael Grandage, titled My Policeman on November 4.

Though, this year has not gone on without its sad points. Specifically, Styles cancelled his Copenhagen concert earlier this month. He did so because of a mall shooting near the venue which resulted in several deaths. After announcing the cancellation, Harry Styles released a statement to give his condolences to those lost and those mourning the losses.

I’m heartbroken along with the people of Copenhagen. I adore this city. The people are so warm and full of love. I’m devastated for the victims, their families, and everyone hurting. I’m sorry we couldn’t be together. Please look after each other. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 3, 2022