New Trailer: More Gay Kisses From Harry Styles?

Amazon Prime Video just dropped a new trailer for the upcoming film My Policeman.

Based on a novel by Bethan Roberts, My Policeman is a tragic story of forbidden love and struggling to be your truest self. It also happens to be the gay policeman film that many have been talking about for months now. This is mostly because the film stars singer Harry Styles.

But first, here’s the official synopsis:

“A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people – policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)– as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain. Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.”

You can check out the trailer below.

But will this trailer defuse the drama surrounding the singer-turned-actor? And, does it show the “tenderness” that the actor so controversially promised?

Speaking to Rolling Stone late last month, Harry Styles promoted My Policeman by saying it’s different than other gay films. The gay love and sex in this movie is tender.

“So much of gay sex in film is two guys going at it, and it kind of removes the tenderness from it,” he said to Rolling Stone. “There will be, I would imagine, some people who watch it who were very much alive during this time when it was illegal to be gay, and [Michael] wanted to show that it’s tender and loving and sensitive.”

Much like Billy Eichner’s promotion of his film Bros, the quote didn’t go over well with the internet. It’s even got people saying that Styles queerbaits his fans. While the singer has included lyrics about liking both men and women in his music and is celebrated for his sometimes non-binary fashion choices, he says his sexual orientation is unlabeled.

Adding that with his Rolling Stone quote and the recent Don’t Worry Darling drama, and you might get a storm to block this movie’s success. But between kissing Nick Kroll in Venice and the release of this trailer, maybe things will work out for Styles and My Policeman.

What do you readers think? Will you support My Policeman by streaming it when it releases on October 21? Do you think Harry Styles is queerbaiting or just living a humble queer life without the label? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments below.