Hate Crime or Horrific Delusion? Inside the Planned Anti-Gay Horror

In a world that still struggles to reckon with the insidious impact of hate crimes, one case has finally brought a modicum of justice—and a chilling reminder of the depths of human prejudice. On March 3, 2026, McGee was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison after attempting to carry out a brutal, premeditated attack on a man in Portland, Oregon, in July 2021. The attack, which left the victim with life-threatening injuries, had been planned for weeks, with McGee reportedly researching anti-gay content, buying weapons, and even exploring ways to dispose of a body. His sentence, however, marks the beginning of some closure for a community rocked by hate and violence.

The Horrifying Scene

Let’s rewind to that summer day in 2021. The police arrived at the scene to find a scene straight out of a nightmare: a victim bleeding profusely, suffering from multiple lacerations to his head, and a portion of his scalp missing. It was a violent, grotesque assault, and what made it even more disturbing was McGee’s reasoning. He wasn’t just acting on a spur of the moment rage—he had been planning this for weeks. He’d been online, searching for anti-gay materials, and buying tools of violence off Amazon.

He was preparing to kill—and dispose of a body like it was just another task to check off his list. So why? McGee himself claimed he believed “demons would be there” and that he needed to “get rid of” the victim. While it’s unclear whether that was an actual delusion or just a convenient excuse, what’s undeniable is that this was a hate-fueled attack, meticulously planned and executed.

The Autism Defense: A Complex Narrative

In a further twist, McGee’s father later revealed that his son is autistic, a detail that has garnered some attention in the media. But while this fact adds complexity to McGee’s behavior, it doesn’t change the horrific nature of his actions. It’s not an excuse; it’s part of a much larger conversation on how hate and prejudice can manifest in dangerous ways. The FBI didn’t waste time: by November 2021, McGee was arrested, and the wheels of justice began to turn.

The Impact of Hate: Beyond the Victim

Fast forward to November 2025, and McGee pleaded guilty to federal charges for a hate crime attempt to kill. But it wasn’t just the victim who suffered from this attack—it was the entire LGBTQ+ community. As FBI Portland Special Agent in Charge Matt Torres put it, “Hate crimes impact entire communities in addition to victims.” And that’s the real toll here. Yes, the victim is forever changed, but the ripples of fear and violence spread far beyond the immediate target. No one should have to live in a world where their identity makes them a target of violence.

A Step Toward Justice

The sentencing finally came in March 2026, and while McGee’s 151-month sentence can never undo the damage caused, it does send a crucial message: Hate has consequences. U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott E. Bradford underscored that the right to live safely in one’s community is a civil right—something that should never be compromised. “The District of Oregon remains committed to combating hate crimes and protecting that right for all,” he stated. This conviction doesn’t erase the horror of what happened, but it represents a step toward accountability.

While the case has garnered national attention, it also serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing fight for equality and safety in the LGBTQ+ community. Every time an act of violence based on someone’s identity is met with swift, decisive justice, it’s a win—not just for the victim, but for everyone who believes in the fundamental right to live free from fear and hate.

As the judge slammed down the gavel, McGee’s sentencing wasn’t just a conclusion; it was a loud, unapologetic declaration that hate has no place here, no matter the excuse, no matter the motive.

Source: USA Today, US Dept of Justice, and NBC 16