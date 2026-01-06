F*ck, Marry, Kiss, or Befriend: ‘Heated Rivalry’s’ Sexiest Stars

Brace yourselves, hockey lovers. Heated Rivalry, Crave’s steamiest sports romance, is embedded in our hearts—and maybe our fantasies. Canadian Shane Hollander vs. Russian Ilya Rozanov is not just a hockey battle; it’s a masterclass in secret glances, simmering tension, and enough smoldering looks to melt your ice rink. And because we’re feeling extra, we’re ranking the stars and characters in the ultimate fan poll: Fuck, Marry, Kiss, or Friendzone?

Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) – The Canadian Cutie

Shane Hollander is the kind of guy who makes you want to wrap him in your jersey and never let go. Korean-Canadian Hudson Williams nails the role of this clean-cut genius, who’s captain of the Montreal Metros and probably also captain of your daydreams. He’s disciplined, sexy, and has that boy-next-door-on-ice energy that’s dangerously kissable.

Our verdict:

Fuck: 7/10 (once, maybe twice, with proper hockey mouthguard protection)

Marry: 10/10 (he’ll never ghost you, and yes, he can cook)

Kiss: 9/10 (Canadian charm with a side of “do-not-touch-me-but-please-do”)

Friendzone: 2/10 (way too hot to be just a buddy—sorry not sorry)

and this was his first day on set btw pic.twitter.com/XZLUdxLwZH — connor storrie’s emmy when (@ilyaarozanovs) January 3, 2026

Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) – Russian Heatwave

Now let’s talk about the other captain: Ilya Rozanov, Moscow-born and Texas-raised Connor Storrie’s masterpiece. Captain of the Boston Raiders and full-time smolder, Ilya is basically the human embodiment of a steam room. Brooding, intense, and oh-so-tempting, he’s the guy you’d risk a slapshot to score a kiss.

Our verdict:

Fuck: 10/10 (fire on ice, and we’re not talking hockey)

Marry: 8/10 (passion plus potential furniture damage)

Kiss: 10/10 (emergency fire extinguisher required)

Friendzone: 1/10 (not in this lifetime)

Scott Hunter (François Arnaud) – The Experienced Seducer

Enter Scott Hunter, played by the openly bisexual François Arnaud. American captain of the New York Admirals, 40-year-old Scott is the type of guy who looks like he’s seen it all and still somehow makes your knees weak. He’s smooth, playful, and yes, we’d happily steal him for a night—or forever.

Our verdict:

Fuck: 8/10 (experienced, commanding, and a little dangerous)

Marry: 9/10 (he’s a calming presence after hockey-induced chaos)

Kiss: 10/10 (cheekbones that deserve their own fan club)

Friendzone: 2/10 (he’s too sexy to be just friends—sorry, not sorry) I often think how Scott wanted a deeper kiss with Kip so bad he had to get ahold of the back of his neck and continue to carry him with one arm. pic.twitter.com/jvqHuIG9ty — Даша* 🫐 (@dashasgram) January 6, 2026

Kip Grady (Robbie G.K.) – The Sweet Tease

Robbie G.K.’s Kip, the smoothie barista and accidental heartthrob, is the surprise wildcard. 29, adorable, and flirty, Kip is the kind of guy you’d text dirty memes to at 2 AM and then secretly hope he flirts back. He’s the soft, sweet foil to Shane and Ilya’s hot rivalry.

Fun fact: Robbie was actually in a movie called Marry, F*ck, Kill (2023)

Our verdict:

Fuck: 6/10 (gentle, but still fun for a taste)

Marry: 8/10 (he’s loyal, adorable, and low drama)

Kiss: 7/10 (fun, flirty, and unexpectedly swoon-worthy)

Friendzone: 3/10 (could go either way—he’s versatile like that) scott hunter kissing kip and coming out publicly yall WILL respect him #heatedrivarly pic.twitter.com/2cgE3dpSw8 — q (@sxarlights) December 19, 2025

Bonus Heat: David Hollander (Dylan Walsh)

Shane’s dad, David Hollander, played by Dylan Walsh, adds just the right dad energy. Respectful, grounded… but okay, also yep, he’s hot.

Verdict: Friendzone… because family first. But fans will happily rate him on a scale of “dad crush” anyway.

Your Turn: Heated Fan Fantasy Challenge

Now, it’s your time to play. Are you taking a shot at Team Shane, Team Ilya, or are you playing dangerous double-agent with both? Tag your F/M/K/F picks online and let’s start a heated fan rivalry of our own. Warning: this may lead to fan wars, cheeky debates, and lots of flirty GIFs.

hudson williams getting manhandled by connor storrie and liking it i mean what else is new pic.twitter.com/LJS58acsRx — tee (@24hollanov81) December 31, 2025

Whether you’re shipping, swooning, or fantasizing about late-night locker room encounters, Heated Rivalry is a steamy guilty pleasure that’ll make your heart—and maybe other parts—race.