‘Heated Rivalry’ Fans, Chill: Season 2 Is Coming Faster Than You Think

If you’re still emotionally unpacking that finale, you’re not alone. Heated Rivalry fans have been spiraling in the best way since season one wrapped on December 26, and now there’s good news: season two may be arriving much sooner than expected. Not “someday in a distant, emotionally inconvenient future” sooner — but actually-soon sooner.

The steamy queer hockey drama didn’t just end its first season; it claimed a devoted, loud, extremely online fanbase that immediately began asking the most important question of all: How long do we have to suffer before the next chapter? Thankfully, creator Jacob Tierney has answers.

The Finale That Ruined Us (Affectionately)

Season one closed with the aptly titled finale, ‘The Cottage,’ an episode that proved Heated Rivalry knows exactly how to hit viewers where it hurts — and where it heals.

The episode follows Shane (Hudson Williams) and Ilya (Connor Storrie) as they retreat to Shane’s family cottage, creating space for honesty, vulnerability, and some long-overdue emotional reckoning. Ilya opens up about his late mother’s suicide, grounding the episode in real, devastating humanity, while the couple also take a massive step forward by coming out to Shane’s parents.

The response was immediate. Fans praised the episode’s emotional depth, the writing and direction, and the performances from Storrie and Williams, who managed to balance intimacy, grief, and hope without ever tipping into melodrama. It wasn’t just a finale — it was a statement of intent.

So… How Long Is the Wait?

Short answer: not as long as you feared.

Long answer: In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tierney addressed growing concerns that fans might be looking at a two-year hiatus between seasons. His response was reassuringly direct: season two will not take that long.

While he stopped short of giving a precise premiere date, Tierney confirmed the gap will likely be less than 18 months, emphasizing his commitment to moving as quickly as possible without sacrificing quality. There’s a catch, of course — Tierney is the show’s sole writer and director, which means the process is understandably hands-on and time-intensive.

Writing for season two hasn’t officially begun yet, but it is planned. Translation: the gears are turning.

me when i remember there’s no new episode of heated rivalry tonight pic.twitter.com/E6FBZQ0H48 — sarah 🏒 (@chaotickraken91) January 1, 2026

The Long Game Is Where Things Get Real

Season two will draw heavily from Rachel Reid’s novel The Long Game, and if you know that book, you already know things are about to get… complicated.

Connor Storrie has shared his excitement about diving deeper into Shane and Ilya’s relationship, especially as the characters move into real professional hockey leagues where the stakes are higher, the scrutiny is sharper, and the margin for emotional safety is razor-thin.

At its core, The Long Game asks one devastatingly relatable question: Is love something you protect by hiding, or something you honor by risking everything?

Shane believes staying closeted is the cost of maintaining his career. Ilya, on the other hand, is finished with secrecy. He wants honesty, visibility, and the freedom to love out loud — consequences be damned. It’s not just a relationship conflict; it’s a philosophical one, and it’s going to hurt in the way only the best queer stories do.

The Universe Is Expanding (Yes, Really)

For eagle-eyed fans of the Game Changers universe, Tierney also confirmed a long-standing theory: Kyle, the bartender friend of Kip (Robbie G.K.), is indeed the same Kyle from Rachel Reid’s novel Common Goal.

insane things happening on heated rivalry tiktok right now pic.twitter.com/uH4GeewzuP — sera (@hollnvs) December 27, 2025

In the book, Kyle has a romantic storyline with Eric Bennett, a veteran hockey goalie — a pairing many fans are eager to see explored on screen. While Tierney confirmed Kyle exists within the show’s shared universe, he stopped short of promising that Kyle and Eric’s romance will appear in season two.

Still, the confirmation alone is enough to send fandom imaginations into overdrive.

The Numbers Don’t Lie — This Show Is a Phenomenon

Let’s talk stats. Heated Rivalry has officially become Crave’s biggest original series on record, with viewership jumping nearly 400% in the first seven days after debut.

People aren’t just watching this show. They’re rewinding it. Screenshotting it. Analyzing glances. Writing essays. Questioning their emotional stability. This isn’t casual viewing — it’s appointment television with feelings attached.

The Countdown Is On

So yes, Heated Rivalry fans — season two is coming, and it’s coming faster than expected. The yearning will intensify. The stakes will rise. The love will be tested. And if early hints are anything to go by, things are about to get even more heated.

Start stretching now. Your heart’s going to need it.

