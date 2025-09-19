Heated Rivalry’s Hudson and Connor Tease Steamy Off-Screen Chemistry

Hold on tight, Heated Rivalry fans—things just got even hotter. The enemies-to-lovers hockey romance that has been setting BookTok ablaze is being adapted into a limited series, and now there’s a new obsession: the undeniable chemistry between the two lead actors.

If you haven’t yet read the book, Heated Rivalry follows Shane Hollander of the Montreal Voyageurs and Ilya Rozanov, captain of the Boston Bears, as they secretly fall in love while competing on the ice. The plot is filled with plenty of steamy encounters, but it’s the tension between these two hockey stars that has fans freaking out—and that’s where the actors come in hockey.

Advertisement

RELATED: ‘Heated Rivalry’ Doesn’t Just Subvert the Sports Drama — It Queers It

Meet Hudson Williams & Connor Storrie

The leads, Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, are relatively new to the scene, but they’re quickly making waves. Hudson has appeared in a few TV roles, while Connor’s credits include short films and a small part in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Advertisement

But the real talk? Their off-screen bromance is giving fans major “friends-to-lovers” energy. Between matching tattoos, shirtless hugs, and playful wrestling, it’s hard to ignore the sizzling connection these two share.

The Bromance (Is It More Than That?)

Fans can’t stop speculating whether their bond is purely professional or something more. Their photos and videos—kisses on the cheek, shared adventures, and flirty moments—have everyone wondering if they’re just acting on-screen or if there’s real heat behind the scenes.

Advertisement

It’s clear that Hudson and Connor share insane chemistry, and if that carries over to the series, Heated Rivalry is going to be a hit.

What Is Heated Rivalry?

The show is based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changer series, which follows different gay hockey couples. The first book—and now the show—focuses on Shane and Ilya, whose passionate but secret romance plays out against their fierce rivalry on the ice.

Advertisement

It’s a story about love, ambition, and the struggle to balance it all in a competitive world. Fans of the book can expect the same steamy, emotional journey, and we’re hoping the show matches the heat of the original.

Why Fans Are Going Wild

What sets Heated Rivalry apart is its unapologetically queer romance. There are no “bury your gays” tropes here—just two men, figuring out their love while navigating the pressures of professional hockey. It’s everything we’ve been craving from queer storytelling: love, lust, and emotional depth without the tragedy.

Advertisement

And with Jacob Tierney at the helm (yes, the Letterkenny guy), the series promises to have the perfect balance of wit, heat, and heart.

When’s It Coming Out?

The six-part series will premiere on Crave sometime later this year or in 2026. With more books in the Game Changer series, there’s plenty of material to continue the story if the adaptation is a success.

Advertisement

Fans can’t wait to see how the story plays out—and if the off-screen chemistry between Hudson and Connor translates into even more on-screen magic.

In Short: Get Ready for the Heat

Whether it’s on the ice or off, Heated Rivalry is about more than just hockey. It’s about love, identity, and fighting for what matters. The chemistry between Hudson and Connor has us ready for some serious fire, both on and off screen. Get ready, because this one’s going to sizzle.

Source: Hollywood Reporter