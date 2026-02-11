High-Five Rejection Leads to Assault—Or a Homophobic Excuse?

Some people just can’t take rejection well. But is it really that hard to understand when someone isn’t in the mood for a high-five? Apparently, for 26-year-old Emundson Dean Robert, it is.

In a bizarre and unsettling incident last week, Robert allegedly assaulted a stranger in Northwest D.C. after the man turned down his high-five request while strolling down 14th Street. The refusal sparked an enraged reaction, complete with homophobic slurs, as Robert reportedly attacked the man before officers arrived to make the arrest. The incident unfolded in the 1500 block of 14th Street NW, a place where most of us expect friendly neighborhood vibes—not this kind of aggression.

The Hate Crime Question

The charges are simple: assault (hate/bias), a claim that, given the homophobic slurs involved, raises questions about potential hate crime motives. However, while the Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this angle, the final decision on whether it qualifies as a hate crime will rest with prosecutors. As if the rejection wasn’t enough, Robert’s actions escalated into a charged confrontation where words became weapons.

High-Fives Aren’t Worth Violence

It’s hard not to shake your head at the thought of someone throwing a tantrum over an innocent “no.” But here’s the thing—regardless of the reason behind it, violence and hate have no place in our world, no matter the situation. This story is a sharp reminder that sometimes, a little social rejection shouldn’t turn into a reason to rage—especially when it’s coming from someone you don’t even know.

But let’s focus on the real takeaway here: when someone says no to a high-five, there’s no need to retaliate. It’s just a high-five. And if you’re going to get upset over something so trivial, maybe take a moment to reflect before making it anyone else’s problem.

Source: WUSA9