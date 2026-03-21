A New Hockey Obsession Is Coming to Prime With ‘Off Campus’

Grab your jerseys and prepare for a whole lot of locker-room drama because hockey is officially having a moment.

The beloved BookTok series Off Campus by Elle Kennedy is heading to Prime Video, and if the newly released trailer is anything to go by, fans of hockey, romance, and very attractive men are about to be well fed.

@offcampusonprime The colder the ice, the hotter the action. Off Campus is coming to Prime Video on May 13. ♬ original sound – Off Campus

The teaser proudly promises that “the hottest action is off the ice.” And honestly? From what we’ve seen so far, that statement might be the understatement of the year.

The series, premiering May 13, brings the steamy college hockey romance world of Briar University to life. For longtime readers of Kennedy’s novels, it’s basically the straight cousin of the beloved queer sports romance boom — meaning our cis sisters will be screaming while the gays happily appreciate the eye candy. Everyone wins.

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Meet the Hockey Boys of Briar University

Let’s be honest: the real draw of any hockey drama is the team. And Off Campus seems determined to deliver a full roster of charismatic players.

Leading the charge is Belmont Cameli as Garrett Graham, the charming captain of Briar University’s hockey team. Garrett is confident, talented, and clearly the kind of guy who knows he looks good holding a stick.

Then there’s Antonio Cipriano as John Logan, one of Garrett’s teammates and a major presence in the story’s hockey-fueled friend group.

Jalen Thomas Brooks takes on the role of John Tucker, another key hockey player whose loyalty to the team — and his friends — keeps the locker room dynamic lively. And stirring up some extra romantic tension is Josh Heuston as Justin Kohl, Hannah’s crush and a key rival in the love-story drama.

And rounding out the squad is Stephen Kalyn as Dean Di Laurentis, the charming playboy of the group who seems just as comfortable stirring up chaos off the ice as he is scoring during a hockey game.

If the trailer is any indication, the chemistry between these characters might be just as intense as the on-ice rivalries.

A Fan-Favorite Story Comes to Life

For readers, the adaptation is particularly exciting because the books are famous for their addictive mix of romance, humor, and college chaos. The books’ fans just hope those spicy scenes don’t get watered down for TV.

One of the standout installments, The Score, helped cement the Off Campus series as a BookTok sensation. Now fans will finally get to see those late-night dorm scenes, team parties, and dramatic hockey moments play out on screen.

Naturally, the internet has already begun debating casting choices, storylines, and which hockey heartthrob will become the fandom’s favorite.

And Yes… The Women Are Here Too!

The women driving the story deserve their spotlight as well. Starting with Ella Bright who stars as Hannah Wells, a witty and talented aspiring singer-songwriter who finds herself entangled with Briar’s star hockey captain. Meanwhile Mika Abdalla plays Allie Hayes, another central character who becomes romantically involved with Dean later in the series.

Cold Ice, Hot Drama

Between the hockey games, dorm-room chaos, and plenty of flirtation, Off Campus is clearly aiming to deliver the kind of binge-worthy escapism fans love.

And maybe we can all hope for an Off Campus and Heated Rivalry crossover in the future?

Whether you’re here for the sports, the romance, or simply the parade of handsome hockey players, one thing seems certain: when Off Campus drops on Prime Video on May 13, the hottest action really might be happening off the ice.