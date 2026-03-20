‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 Is Heating Up With New Characters

The Heated Rivalry universe is expanding, and this time… we’re getting a villain. Yikes.

With Season 2 of Heated Rivalry officially in the works, fans are already buzzing about what’s coming next. Based on Rachel Reid’s beloved Game Changers, the show is diving deeper into the wider hockey world — and introducing a whole lineup of new characters along the way.

And yes… one of them might seriously ruin the vibe.

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What We Know So Far About Season 2

When Hudson Williams was asked by Variety on the Academy Awards red carpet what fans can expect from Season 2, he summed it up in one word:

“Sex.”

And quite frankly, we respect the honesty.

Showrunner Jacob Tierney also shared some insight into the upcoming season while discussing the writing process.

“The boys are excited, I’m excited [to do it]. It’s going to be fun to see what else we can unearth that feels real, sexy, funny and truthful. I’m going to do what I did in the first place, which is trust myself and trust the source material.”

Tierney has also confirmed that Season 2 will begin filming in August 2026, with an expected April 2027 release.

And if that wasn’t enough to raise anticipation, he also teased that the next chapter might bring more suspense and cliffhangers.

In other words: buckle up.

Even more exciting? Casting calls have reportedly already gone out to talent agencies, which means the show is actively searching for the next batch of characters entering the Heated Rivalry universe.

The Possible New Characters

Here’s a look at the roles reportedly being cast for Season 2 — and let’s just say things are about to get interesting.

Ryan Price

A massive hockey enforcer in his late 20s or early 30s, Ryan is the definition of a gentle giant. On the ice he’s terrifying — years of physical play have taken their toll — but off the rink he’s shy, awkward, and surprisingly sweet. The casting call hints he may be redheaded, adding to the character’s distinctive look.

Fabian Salah

Ryan’s high-school crush and an aspiring musician who couldn’t care less about hockey. Fabian reconnects with Ryan and pulls him into Toronto’s LGBTQ+ nightlife, sparking a romance that feels both nostalgic and new.

Harris Drover

Non-athlete alert! Harris works in communications for the Ottawa Centaurs and is described as warm, charming, and disarmingly funny. The social media mastermind with a heart of gold, Harris has a talent for connecting with people — and he’s expected to play a major role in one of the show’s upcoming romantic storylines.

Eric Bennett

A veteran goalkeeper who has traded the rink for running a bar. After ending a long marriage, Eric is stepping back into the dating world — and figuring out what life, love, and bisexuality look like in his next chapter.

Wyatt Hayes

Goalkeeper for the Ottawa Centaurs and a fierce LGBTQ+ ally, Wyatt brings supportive best-friend energy to the mix. Loyal, upbeat, and always ready with a joke, he’s exactly the kind of teammate you want in your corner.

Luca Haas

A rookie player from Zurich, Luca is the youngest member of the Ottawa Centaurs roster. Fresh-faced, earnest, and a little awkward, he’s still finding his place in the league — and apparently under the wing of fan-favorite captain Ilya Rozanov.

Dallas Kent

Every good story needs a villain, unfortunately. Dallas Kent is described as the team bully — openly homophobic and sexist both on and off the ice. If the books are anything to go by, this character is bound to stir up plenty of drama.

Dr. Galina Molchalina

A Russian-speaking therapist who plays an important role in the mental-health storyline surrounding Ilya. Her presence hints that Season 2 may dive deeper into the emotional struggles behind the glamorous world of pro hockey.

A Bigger, Messier Hockey World

With new romances, deeper emotional storylines, and a full roster of new characters, Season 2 of Heated Rivalry looks ready to expand the universe far beyond the locker room.

And if those casting calls are any indication, things are about to get sexier, messier, and a lot more dramatic.

Honestly? April 2027 suddenly feels very far away.