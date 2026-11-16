Let’s be honest. The holiday season used to feel like a high-budget Broadway production where you were somehow cast as the lead actor, the set designer, and the sole financial backer. Between buying gifts for your biological family, your chosen family, your office Secret Santa, and your dog’s favorite groomer, January usually arrived with a hangover that had nothing to do with eggnog.

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This year, the script is getting a major rewrite.

According to The Holiday Edit, a new study from The Harris Poll surveying 1,906 U.S. holiday shoppers, people are aggressively trimming the season to protect their bank accounts and their sanity. Nearly three in five shoppers (59%) expect to enter the season under some form of financial constraint. In this economy, who can blame them?

“Shoppers aren’t opting out of the holidays this year: they’re editing them. Nearly three in five expect to make financial trade-offs, but they’re fiercely protecting time with the people they love, meaningful gifts and the rituals that make the season feel like theirs. The brands that win will be the ones that remove the friction without removing the meaning.” – Jennifer Musil, Global Head of Research at The Harris Poll

For queer folks, remixing traditions to fit our actual lives is practically a survival skill. This year’s shift feels like a long-overdue boundary.

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The Great Holiday Gift-Giving Truce

We have all been trapped in the silent standoff of holiday gifting. You do not want to buy your best friend another scented candle, and they definitely do not want to buy you another novelty mug, yet neither of you is brave enough to call off the exchange first.

The numbers prove we are all quietly begging for a ceasefire. While 73% of shoppers say a gift shows how well someone knows them, a rebellious 54% secretly wish their circle would just call a truce and stop swapping presents. Even worse, 58% admit they would celebrate differently if they were not worried about letting other people down.

It is time to normalize sending that group text right now: “Love you dearly, let’s skip presents and get espresso martinis instead.”

Chosen Family Goes Potluck

If you are the designated host of the annual Friendsmas dinner, take a deep breath. You are officially off the hook for single-handedly funding a five-course meal.

People are trading formal, exhausting dinner parties for get-togethers that are local, laid-back, and crowd-sourced. Thirty percent of hosts and guests would rather put their money toward simply hanging out than buying gifts, and 25% are actually spending more on gatherings because face time feels especially vital right now.

Better yet, the workload is finally getting shared:

28% are leaning into casual, potluck-style hangouts.

28% are scaling back to simpler, budget-friendly menus.

25% are flat-out asking guests to chip in.

Your holiday party does not need a catered seafood tower. Tell everyone to bring a dish, put on a Mariah Carey playlist, and let the group chat argue over who forgot the ice.

Comforts Over Clutter

When money gets tight, personal splurges are usually the first thing on the chopping block. More than half of shoppers (56%) say buying treats for themselves is the very first expense they cut. Still, younger generations are not giving up their little luxuries without a fight. Gen Z and Millennials are much more likely than older shoppers to hold onto small, joy-inducing comforts and services that save time or stress.

If you are still exchanging gifts, skip the guesswork. Even though 72% of shoppers give their own gift-giving skills an A or B, spouses and partners still rank as the hardest people to buy for (28%). When in doubt, listen to what people actually want. Thirty-four percent prefer gift cards or cash, while 19% want an outing or experience you can share together.

At the end of the day, 76% of people say familiar holiday rituals keep them anchored when the rest of life feels chaotic. Whether your sacred tradition is baking cookies, rewatching The Holiday for the fourteenth time, or debriefing family drama over cheap wine, keep the parts that feel good and ruthlessly cut the rest. Your wallet and your therapist will thank you in January.