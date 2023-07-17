Homophobic Twitter just got Pwned over its Issue with Tom Holland

People are debating who their favorite Spiderman is now all over again as homophobes catch wind of one of the actor’s newest roles.

Best known for his role of Spider-Man in the MCU, Tom Holland is facing some pointed backlash after the most recent episode of the Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room went viral for some of its sexual scenes.

The Apple TV+ series is inspired by the true story of Billy Milligan, the first person acquitted of a crime due to dissociative identity disorder. The psychological thriller follows Danny Sullivan (a man based on Milligan and played by Holland) after he was arrested for his involvement in a New York City shooting in 1979. Danny unveils his life through a series of interviews with interrogator Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), and slowly details to Rya, and the audience, his mysterious past that led him to this point. – Indy100

Episode 8 “Reunion” shows Holland’s character receiving anal sex in a gay nightclub bathroom (see our post on that here). It was pretty hot and the visual going around having Troye Sivan’s newest hit “Rush” playing, made it even more electrifying.

And to answer why straight actors cannot play straight roles? Enter the homophobes.

It’s like they are finding out their best friend is gay and they’re too straight to function like a human.

Is this the real reason why straight actors cannot play gay roles? Well, they can, says ‘Merika, as long as they don’t kiss, are expendable, are the comic relief, have no real plot value, are too gay to function, do not look too masculine as to not break any “Intent to Deceive Law“, do not have any love interests, but if they do, just hand holding on screen. Is that about Keith and Karen?

But of course, the gay and intelligent part of Twitter (what’s left of it) responded with the receipts.

No way people are saying “not my Spider-Man” about Tom Holland because of The Crowded Room. Then who is your Spider-Man because they’ve all played LGBT roles at some point 😭 — Joe (@hzjoe03) July 15, 2023

Andrew was in Angels in America too like omg pic.twitter.com/rtkVtzM3lE — abby ♡ hiatus (@jenniferjoIie) July 15, 2023

And this is why we can’t have nice things. The homophobes will always be out there wanting to claim people, places, and things all just for them (everyone can taste the rainbow).

What happens when there’s round 2 of Holland revisiting this personality? Let’s see how much their blood boils then.

