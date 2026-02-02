Hot Cast, Steamy Nights: ‘Before I Do’ Will Be Your New Obsession

If you’re looking for the perfect blend of romance, chaos, and—let’s not forget—the hottest cast of the year, Before I Do has you covered. Directed by Gary Jaffe, this LGBTQ+ rom-com is packed with more drama than your last Pride parade, and the kind of eye candy that will have you questioning your life choices. It’s not just about love and laughter; it’s also about taking in a seriously attractive group of people all wrapped up in a messy wedding weekend. Get ready for the kind of ensemble cast that makes your heart race and your fantasies run wild.

So, what’s the plot? Well, let’s just say there’s a lakeside bachelor party that goes way off the rails. Two old flames (the groom and his best man) reignite their chemistry—because who doesn’t love a good drama-filled reunion?—and suddenly, the entire wedding party is caught in a love web so tangled it’s practically a knot you’d want to untangle all night. Plus, with this much eye candy? It’s going to be hard to focus on the plot when you’re busy drooling over the talent.

Meet the Cast: A Bunch of Absolute Eyecandies Who Could Make Anyone Say “I Do”

Here’s the thing: This cast is so ridiculously attractive that the real drama is going to be trying to figure out which actor you want to follow on Instagram first. Seriously, could they get any hotter? Spoiler alert: Not really.

Robin de Jesús : A Broadway legend and three-time Tony nominee, de Jesús has starred in In the Heights , La Cage aux Folles , and Tick, Tick…Boom! . He’s got a smile that could light up a whole room, and an undeniable charm that makes him a total standout. Plus, he’s got the kind of energy that’s just… electric. Robin’s that guy you’d want to invite to every wedding—because, let’s face it, he is the life of the party.

Nico Greetham : The man can dance, act, and look insanely hot while doing it. Known for his roles in Love, Victor and The Prom , Nico is the kind of actor who could steal your attention from across the room . And did we mention he’s bisexual? Yeah, this dude brings all kinds of charm, and we’re ready for every second of it.

Michael Hsu Rosen : If you don’t already follow Michael on social media, now’s the time to start. This Broadway vet and TV star (he’s appeared in Glamorous and The Sex Lives of College Girls ) is the perfect mix of suave, sensitive, and sexy. He can make you swoon and think about life’s deeper meanings all at the same time—and trust us, you’ll want to get lost in his performance.

Jared Reinfeldt : Have you ever looked at someone and thought, “Yeah, that’s the guy I want at my wedding”? Well, Jared Reinfeldt fits that bill. Known for Feud and American Horror Story , Jared brings that perfect balance of mystery, heat, and undeniable charisma. And, spoiler alert, his real-life love story with actor-athlete Samuel Leicht is almost as dreamy as his character in this film.

Cole Doman : If you haven’t seen Cole in Mutt or Henry Gamble’s Birthday Party , then prepare yourself for a serious crush. He’s the perfect combo of tender and totally scorching hot. As an out queer actor who advocates for more authentic queer representation, Cole brings not only good looks to the table, but also substance. But let’s be real—those looks? They’ll have you heart eyes for days.\

Why This Cast is So Hot, We Can’t Handle It

Let’s be real—this movie is like a buffet of eye candy, and we’re going back for seconds. Between their killer performances and extra good looks, this ensemble cast is set to leave you gasping for air. It’s not just the drama that’s going to make your heart race—it’s the fact that these actors could literally be your wedding guests and still steal the show.

You know what else? They’re all talented as hell, and we’re not just talking about their acting chops. When it comes to hot and talented, this cast has it in spades. So, don’t be surprised if you end up watching this movie a few extra times just to admire them. (And we know you’ll definitely be pausing to catch some of those “wow” moments.)

The Drama That Comes With the Romance

Now, let’s talk about the drama: Before I Do follows a groom and his best man, whose long-buried romantic feelings decide to rear their beautiful heads right before the wedding. Cue the whirlwind of love, confusion, and what could only be described as “the kind of mess that’s way more fun to watch than be in.” The whole wedding party gets dragged into the chaos, and trust us—things get seriously complicated.

But hey, we’re here for it. Who doesn’t love a wedding that turns into a hot mess of passion, confusion, and steamy, simmering romance?

When Is This Hot Mess Coming to a Theater Near You?

We still don’t know the official premiere date, but honestly? We’re so ready to make room for Before I Do in our rom-com rotation. With a cast this gorgeous and a plot that promises everything from steamy romantic reunions to full-blown wedding drama, this is one wedding you’re definitely going to want to crash—preferably with a margarita in hand and a fan nearby.

So, mark your calendars, grab your fan, and get ready to see these eye-candy kings (and queens) tear up the screen. We promise it’s going to be one hot ride.

