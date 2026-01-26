Evan Peters’ Ass + Nudity Will Have You Reaching for the Replay Button

Evan Peters is back and better than ever, reuniting with Ryan Murphy for the must-watch thriller The Beauty. In this new show, Peters plays Cooper Madsen, an FBI agent on the hunt for a dangerous virus in a society obsessed with physical perfection. But let’s be real, the real virus here is the way Peters is breaking hearts—and the internet—one jaw-dropping photo at a time.

In classic Ryan Murphy fashion, the show isn’t just a thrilling investigation into a dystopian world; it’s also a showcase of Peters’ undeniable sex appeal. Social media has exploded with viral snaps of Evan stripping down to nothing more than a pair of tight undies, and honestly, we’re here for it. It’s the kind of content that makes you want to hit “pause” on life and just appreciate the view.

Evan Peters’ Hot Body and Even Hotter Performances

While Peters has already shown us his chops in Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, where he proved he’s more than just a pretty face, The Beauty offers a fresh side of the actor. Sure, we’re talking about full-on, take-your-breath-away hotness, but it’s not all about the skin-deep appeal. Evan Peters brings depth to his roles, even in those steamy moments that fans are very appreciative of.

And yes, for those who might not know, Peters isn’t shy about his past in the world of intense scenes—including a few that pushed boundaries in ways some might find daring. Whether it’s in gay roles or otherwise, he’s proved time and time again that he’s not afraid to get vulnerable—both on screen and in real life.

A Nude Performance That’s More Than Skin-Deep

So, whether you’re in it for the plot, the mystery, or, let’s be honest, those tight undies, there’s plenty to love about The Beauty. Don’t say we didn’t warn you when Evan Peters leaves you sweating in more ways than one.

The Bottom Line

Evan Peters is serving looks and taking no prisoners with his seductive, flawless performance. We can’t get enough of him—and we have a feeling you won’t be able to either. The Beauty is not just a show; it’s an experience.