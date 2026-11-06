Four Politicians, Four Big Wins, and One Very Thirsty Internet

The newest batch of politicians seems to be walking in bright blue with “Daddy’s Home” playing in the background, and honestly, we are not complaining. James Talarico, Jon Ossoff, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, and Chris Pappas have entered the political spotlight, and suddenly, keeping up with election results feels a little more entertaining. The victories are historic, the headlines are exciting, and let’s just say the camera operators have been doing their jobs.

But beyond the handsome faces and internet thirst, these politicians have some pretty significant wins worth talking about.

James Talarico: Texas Has Entered the Chat

First up, James Talarico pulled off a historic victory in Texas, defeating Republican Ken Paxton and flipping a U.S. Senate seat for the Democrats. The Associated Press called the race, with Talarico receiving 55.08% of the vote, or more than 5.4 million votes.

His victory makes him the first Democrat elected to represent Texas in the Senate in 38 years. It also marks the first statewide election win for a Texas Democrat since 1994. That’s quite the political comeback, and suddenly, Texas is giving us something new to talk about.

Jon Ossoff: The Internet Has Presidential Plans

Meanwhile, Jon Ossoff is keeping his Senate seat after defeating Republican Mike Collins in Georgia. The 39-year-old incumbent secured 59.03% of the vote and remains the youngest incumbent U.S. senator.

His victory doesn’t flip a Senate seat, but it keeps an important Democratic seat in the party’s hands. Still, some people are already imagining Ossoff in a much bigger office. Presidential campaign merch, anyone?

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed: A Historic First

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed also has a major reason to celebrate. He defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan’s Senate race, becoming the first Muslim American elected to the U.S. Senate.

His campaign faced attacks targeting his faith, making the victory especially significant. During his Detroit victory speech, he even had a message for Vice President JD Vance: “JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you’re constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January.”

Well, that’s one way to make an entrance.

Chris Pappas: A Little Love on Election Night

And then there’s Chris Pappas, who defeated Republican John Sununu in New Hampshire to win the open Senate seat. But it was his victory speech that gave us a particularly sweet moment.

Turning to his husband, Vann Bentley, Pappas said, “I’m the luckiest guy because I’m married to a man that I love.”

He also declared that “love and truth prevailed tonight” despite the negative attacks and misinformation surrounding his campaign. Excuse us, but a little romance on election night? We’ll take it.

READ: US Senate Got A Little Gayer Thanks to New Hampshire

The Comments Are Thirsting

Of course, the internet hasn’t exactly been subtle about its reaction to this fresh batch of politicians. The comments are doing their own campaigning, and some voters appear to have developed a whole new interest in political engagement.

“Represent all over me,” one thirsty commenter wrote, while another declared, “MAHA – Make America Hot Again.”

Someone else admitted, “I can’t stop laughing because you know all these recently elected men are seeing all these memes.” Honestly, imagine opening your phone after winning an election and finding yourself turned into everyone’s latest crush.

Another commenter added, “Finally, someone good to look at rather than the orange doughboy!” And perhaps the most enthusiastic endorsement came from someone who said, “They better use all of THAT BEEF to get the work needed DONE!!!”

Well, there you have it. The gays are watching, the memes are flying, and these politicians have certainly caught the internet’s attention. Now, gentlemen, you’ve got the votes. Time to get to work!