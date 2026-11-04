Chris Pappas Wins Senate Race. His Husband Gets the Sweetest Shoutout

Well, here’s some political news worth celebrating! Democrat Chris Pappas has won New Hampshire’s U.S. Senate race, making history as the first openly gay person elected to the United States Senate. And if you thought election night was all about numbers, speeches, and victory celebrations, Pappas gave supporters something a little sweeter: a heartfelt shoutout to his husband. Because apparently, love really did show up at the ballot box!

A Historic Win for New Hampshire

Pappas defeated Republican candidate and former Senator John Sununu in the race to replace retiring Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen. According to the reported results, Pappas secured 56.2% of the vote, with 331,447 votes, compared with Sununu’s 41.9%, or 247,329 votes. Independent candidate Edmund Laplante received 1.9%, totaling 10,922 votes.

The victory marks another major milestone in Pappas’ political career. He previously made history in 2018 when he flipped a Republican-held congressional seat, becoming the first openly gay person to represent New Hampshire in Congress.

Now, he’s taking that representation to an even bigger stage: the U.S. Senate.

And let’s be honest, having an openly gay man enter a chamber where LGBTQ+ rights continue to be debated is no small moment. Representation matters, especially when the people making decisions about your community include someone who understands what it means to belong to it.

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A Little Love on Election Night

But perhaps one of the most memorable moments of the evening wasn’t a victory statistic or a political sound bite. It was Pappas turning to his husband, Vann Bentley, to thank him in front of cheering supporters.

“I want to thank the guy next to me, my amazing husband. I’m the luckiest guy because I’m married to a man that I love,” Pappas said.

He also addressed the negative attacks and misinformation surrounding the campaign, adding, “And despite all the negative attacks and the lies, it’s nice to know that love and truth prevailed tonight.”

The two shared an embrace, giving everyone watching a reminder that behind the political campaigns, headlines, and heated debates are real people with families and loved ones cheering them on.

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More Than Just Another Election Victory

Pappas’ win is more than a personal political achievement. It’s another significant step for LGBTQ+ visibility in American politics. For younger queer Americans, seeing an openly gay senator proudly acknowledge his husband on election night sends a powerful message: you don’t have to hide who you love to serve your country.

There will undoubtedly be plenty of political battles ahead, but for now, there’s something worth celebrating.

A historic Senate victory, a husband proudly standing by his side, and a message that love belongs in the halls of power, too. Congratulations, Senator Pappas!