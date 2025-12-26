How ‘Heated Rivalry’ Delivered 2025’s Highest-Rated Episode

Move over prestige dramas and brooding antiheroes—Heated Rivalry just delivered the highest-rated television episode of 2025, and it did so with yearning, tenderness, and a kiss heard ’round the internet.

Episode 5 currently holds a staggering 9.9/10 rating on IMDb, officially making it the top-rated episode of the year. And judging by the emotional wreckage left behind, fans agree: this wasn’t just good television—it was healing television.

Even our favorite internet zaddy Pedro Pascal appears to be among the viewers tuned in, further cementing the episode’s pop culture chokehold. When Pedro’s watching? You know something seismic just happened.

Less Steam, More Sobs (In the Best Way)

Up until now, Heated Rivalry has been known for its electric chemistry and unapologetically hot moments. Episode 5, however, made a bold pivot. Instead of leaning into heat, it leaned into heart.

This chapter traded breathless hookups for emotional payoff—the kind that makes you kick your feet, clutch a pillow, and quietly whisper, “I want that.” It’s tender, affirming, and deeply romantic in a way that sneaks up on you.

And honestly? The gays ate it up.

From Closets to Center Ice

To fully appreciate the magnitude of Episode 5, you have to look back. Earlier in the season, Scott—still deeply closeted—shared a passionate but fragile connection with Kip, a relationship that ultimately collapsed under the weight of secrecy. Scott’s inability to publicly show up for Kip was the breaking point, and it hurt to watch.

Fast-forward to Episode 5, and everything has shifted.

Kip is now in the stands as Scott and his team battle their way to a Stanley Cup victory. What follows is nothing short of television magic. In a moment no one saw coming—but everyone needed—Scott gestures for Kip to join him on the ice. Then, in front of the entire arena, he does the unthinkable: he kisses him.

Closet? Obliterated. Fear? Faced. History? Made.

“He Falls Into It”

Actor François Arnaud, who plays Scott, has spoken candidly about the complexity of that moment. He described Scott as someone who barely recognizes himself as he steps into the spotlight—caught between adrenaline, joy, terror, and relief—all at once.

According to Arnaud, the power of the scene lies in Scott choosing to move through fear rather than waiting for it to disappear. That emotional collision is what makes the kiss feel earned instead of performative.

And it clearly hit home.

When Art Feels Real

Arnaud later shared that watching the completed scene for the first time left him overwhelmed. With the digitally enhanced crowd filling the arena, the moment no longer felt like fiction—it felt like a real championship game, complete with real stakes and real consequence.

He’s admitted he cried watching it back. And honestly? Same.

The sequence is elevated even further by music—specifically I’ll Believe in Anything—a track previously used during a moment of longing earlier in the season, now recontextualized into something freeing and triumphant. The lyrics hit differently this time. Like sunlight breaking through.

A Ripple Effect of Courage

The impact of Scott’s choice doesn’t stop with him. Immediately after the kiss airs, we see Ilya reach out to Shane. What follows is one of the episode’s quiet gut-punches: Ilya confirms he’s ready to spend the summer together, delivering the now-viral line,

“I’m coming to the cottage.”

It’s soft. It’s hopeful. It’s everything.

Arnaud has suggested that Shane and Ilya see Scott’s moment as proof of what’s possible—that love doesn’t have to stay hidden forever. In that sense, Scott doesn’t just come out. He opens a door.

THE SHOT CUTTING BACK TO SHANE AND ILYA’S REACTION AND ENDING THE EP WITH ILYA TELLING SHANE HE IS GOING TO THE COTTAGE..REAL CINEMA! #heatedrivalry pic.twitter.com/L4rZgsYNGV — jess (@harrietsdamian) December 19, 2025

Why Episode 5 Will Be Remembered

Episode 5 of Heated Rivalry isn’t just the highest-rated episode of the year—it’s a benchmark for queer storytelling. It proves that intimacy doesn’t always need skin, that romance can be revolutionary, and that sometimes the bravest thing a character can do is step into the light.

Game changed. Ice shattered. And yes—we’re still crying.

