The Hoyings Just Won Gender Reveals With Their Short Musical!

Hoying fans, gather around—this is the kind of gender reveal we can all get behind. Scott Hoying of Pentatonix and his husband Mark Hoying have officially raised the bar (and key-changed it) with a gender reveal that’s equal parts musical theater, queer joy, and future-dad excellence. Forget balloons popping or cakes getting sliced. The Hoyings did what they do best: they sang their way into their next era.

The video, sweetly captioned “Our baby is a… #genderreveal,” feels like a mini Broadway moment dropped straight into the neighborhood. And honestly? We wouldn’t have it any other way. Source: @markhoying

A Reveal With Range—and a Message

The video opens like an intimate duet between two people very much in love and very much on the same parenting wavelength. Mark Hoying gently sings about expectations—or rather, the lack of them—pointing out that a child’s gender doesn’t dictate their interests. Scott responds with playful curiosity, setting up a moment that’s not just cute, but quietly powerful.

The message lands effortlessly: glitter isn’t gendered, hockey isn’t reserved, and their baby doesn’t owe anyone a stereotype. Before the reveal even happens, the Hoyings have already won Parent Points™ for raising a future human with freedom, curiosity, and love at the center.

It’s tender, it’s thoughtful, and it’s the kind of casual queer wisdom that feels radical simply because it’s so normal.

Pink Lights, Big Voices, Bigger Joy

Then comes the moment. The door opens. A flood of bright pink light spills into the frame. And together, in perfect harmony, Scott and Mark sing the words that send the internet into delighted chaos: their baby is a girl.

What follows is pure campy joy. Dressed in coordinated pink outfits, the Hoyings take their celebration outside, singing and dancing down the street as metallic pink flags shimmer in the air. It’s whimsical, theatrical, and unapologetically extra—exactly what you’d expect from a Hoying production.

Source: @scotthoying & @markhoying

At one point, the lyrics jokingly acknowledge that both dads are gay, everyone around them is gay, and honestly? That’s how it should be. It’s playful, affirming, and deeply self-aware—a wink to queer audiences who know how rare it still is to see moments like this celebrated so openly.

Parenting Without Panic (Yes, Even If She’s Straight)

One of the most charming parts of the video is how grounded it remains beneath the sparkle. Mark gently reminds Scott—and by extension, all of us—that they don’t need to have all the answers right now. Parenting doesn’t require a blueprint, just presence.

They joke about future possibilities, including the mock horror of their daughter possibly being straight (cue exaggerated gasp), but the underlying message is clear: whoever she grows up to be, she’ll be loved, supported, and celebrated.

It’s humor rooted in security. Confidence without rigidity. And it already feels like a glimpse into the kind of home they’re creating.

The Journey to Fatherhood

The Hoyings have been open about their road to parenthood, sharing that they pursued surrogacy through an agency and made intentional choices every step of the way. Scott previously shared that they wanted a surrogate based in Los Angeles so they could be present for every appointment—even though it meant a longer wait.

That decision paid off. They found someone they connected with deeply, reinforcing the care and thoughtfulness behind this journey. It’s not just about becoming parents—it’s about doing it with intention, respect, and community.

A Video She’ll Treasure Forever

One thing is certain: their daughter is going to grow up with an iconic origin story. Someday, she’ll press play on that gender reveal video and see two dads who couldn’t stop smiling, singing, and choosing joy. She’ll see parents who centered love over labels and celebration over expectation.

And honestly? That’s the dream.

In a world that can feel heavy, complicated, and exhausting, the Hoyings gave us something bright—a reminder that queer families don’t just exist, they thrive, harmonize, and occasionally dance down the street in matching pink outfits.

Now that’s a reveal worth applauding.